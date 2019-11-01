Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

Firefighters needed just a few minutes to free a child whose fingers got stuck in the sliding door of a van Halloween night at Penticton Regional Hospital.

According to Capt. Wayne McKenzie of the Penticton Fire Department, prying tools were used to forcibly open the door in able to free the girl who is believed to be about nine or 10 years old.

“I think what happened is she probably got her hand stuck in the door as they were getting in,” said McKenzie Friday morning. “It didn’t look too serious, the ambulance was there right away and they assumed care of the child right off the bat, we were just there to get her out.

“I think it was a good outcome, she seemed to be okay. It was just an accident, one of those things that happen, we were just glad to be able to help her.”

 

