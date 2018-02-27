Penticton gunshot victim recovering, police say

The 29-year-old woman was admitted to the Penticton Regional Hospital last Thursday

Police say a 29-year-old woman who was admitted to the Penticton Regional Hospital last Thursday did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing. Penticton Serious Crime Unit investigators were able to speak to the 29-year-old woman, who is recovering from her injuries,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a statement Monday morning.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 22, resulting in a woman being admitted to Penticton Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing, however at this time investigators believe this to be an isolated, targeted event,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a statement released Monday.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300‎ or via Crime Stoppers.

