Penticton helps a man and his dog go from homeless to happy in a Winnebago

Wayne and his dog Singer went from being homeless in Penticton to having his own Winnebago thanks to a caring group of strangers who wanted to make a difference. (Contributed photos)Wayne and his dog Singer went from being homeless in Penticton to having his own Winnebago thanks to a caring group of strangers who wanted to make a difference. (Contributed photos)
Wayne and his dog Singer went from being homeless in Penticton to having his own Winnebago thanks to a caring group of strangers who wanted to make a difference. (Contributed photos)Wayne and his dog Singer went from being homeless in Penticton to having his own Winnebago thanks to a caring group of strangers who wanted to make a difference. (Contributed photos)

There is power in kindness. That was seen in the past week when a gentle soul named Wayne and his old dog Singer went from living on the streets of Penticton to being set up in a Winnebago, with money raised by the community of Penticton.

Kim Cameron, a full-time nurse, first met Wayne and Singer outside the Tim Hortons, near Walmart.

After speaking with Wayne about his situation, Cameron decided to start a GoFundMe page for Wayne and Singer. Her goal was to raise $9,000 to help buy a used camper van for Wayne and veterinarian bills to help Singer.

By Monday, April 26, just seven days later, more than $17,000 had been raised. But the kindness doesn’t stop there. Others reached out to Cameron asking how they could get involved.

A group of women, now named the Okanagan Angels, was formed with a goal of finding Wayne a camper van. He told them he loves horses and would trade his skills with horses for a place to lay his head.

Cameron told him how much the people of Penticton want to be there for him. “He couldn’t believe it. He just stared at me and said, ‘really?’” said Cameron.

Wayne is nomadic. He has travelled all over B.C. and into Alberta with Singer. He has been her human for more than 12 years. But Singer is in need of serious vet care with a lump on her hip that is bigger than a softball.

Wayne was living in his car up until last year, but the police impounded it for safety reasons, said Cameron.

He has been sleeping with Singer in a tent near the channel for the last six months. He has osteoarthritis and finds it hard to bend. But even in his state, he was still collecting bottles and cans and leaving them for others in need.

He tried staying at Compass House but people kept stealing from him, he said.

Lois Wager is one of the Okanagan Angels who joined those helping Wayne and Singer. She connected with a veterinarian and Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland to help his dog.

“Singer was at the vet and had a tissue sample taken and sent off. Critteraid kindly paid the vet cost today and will continue to take care of Singer’s future vet fees. How fantastic is that,” said Wager, who drove Wayne and Singer to the vet. The results from Singer’s tests aren’t known yet.

The group put Wayne up in a Penticton hotel while they searched for a camper van. Then on the weekend, Brad from Summerland, reached out to say he had a Winnebago that might be a perfect fit. Wayne and the angels went to check it out and now he is the proud new owner of a Winnebago.

“Thank you to all the people in our communities who helped in making this happen in seven days! I never dreamed this possible and yet here we are. I cannot tell you how proud I am to be a part of such a caring community,” said Cameron on Monday night on several Penticton Facebook groups.

Accent Fireplace and Gallery along with Penticton Husky are donating a $500 gift card and coffee for life.

“So many people have come forward with offerings for Wayne to see their horses and assist with them,” Cameron said.

A lot of people have asked if the Okanagan Angels are going to help others in similar situations in Penticton. “We agreed that the team wants to carry on helping people like Wayne and Singer. I also talked to Wayne about it,” Cameron said.

Wayne wants all the money raised in the GoFundMe to go to help others in need. “I can’t wait to start helping people too,” he told Cameron.

Cameron replied; “Wayne, you have no idea how many people you have already helped by all of this.”

READ ALSO: Alberta man tries to enter the U.S. via kayak

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study
Next story
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

Just Posted

Similar to those coming to Armstrong residents in May, Vernon is getting garbage carts this August. (Brooke Hovey photo)
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

City rolling out automated collection bins this August, which could lead to organic bins too

West Kelowna Warriors forward Tyson Jugnauth (left) tries to check Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor during the Snakes’ 9-0 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Monday, April 26, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors

James Porter Jr. records second straight shutout as Vernon blanks West Kelowna 9-0 in BCHL pod play

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

The Boarding House Cafe recently extended a patio in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)
Closure of Vernon’s ‘Main Street’ may face roadblock

Other businesses express concern to councillor that they were not consulted

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Wayne and his dog Singer went from being homeless in Penticton to having his own Winnebago thanks to a caring group of strangers who wanted to make a difference. (Contributed photos)
Penticton helps a man and his dog go from homeless to happy in a Winnebago

$17k was raised in 7 days for Wayne and Singer, with Wayne giving most of the money back

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. A Canadian man is awaiting his next court date from across the border after he was detained by American authorities for allegedly trying to enter the U.S. in a kayak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta man accused of entering U.S. in kayak, running from border officer

Edmonton man arrested after an eight-kilometre chase

AP Hovasse has been planting flags in piles of dog poop around the Lower Mainland. (AP Hovasse photo)
B.C. man flagging dog-poop bags discarded along trails

AP Hovasse sticks miniature flags bearing angry message in bags left by irresponsible owners

Most Read