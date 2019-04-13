Penticton hospital tower cost $312.5 million

It cost plenty of money to build the David E. Kampe Tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital.
The total cost of the project is $312.5 million.
Funds came from the province, the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, Interior Health and the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.
How much money is $312.5 million?
A lot.
That’s the same as the value of 650 houses in Penticton, at a cost of $481,000, the latest average assessed value according to B.C. Assessment.
Or, put another way, a worker earning $15 after taxes and working 40 hours a week would have to work for 10,000 years in order to earn $312.5 million.
The 84-bed hospital tower will open to patients on April 29.
