Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

The city of Penticton issued building permits worth close to $5 million in June. Pixabay photo

The city of Penticton issued 63 building permits, worth close to $5 million, in June.

The permits included 10 commercial permits, two duplexes, two multi-family permits and 18 residential single family dwellings.

The dollar value for these permits was $$4,896,184.

READ ALSO: Lack of building permits revs up action at Penticton Speedway

READ ALSO: Penticton kickstarts process to allow 20-room luxury hotel at Poplar Grove Winery

So far this year, Penticton has issued 382 permits, with a total value of $111,368,965.

The permits issued this year include a total of 421 residential units created.

By comparison, from January to June, 2018, Penticton issued 550 building permits with a value of $89,117,226.

The permits issued in the first half of 2018 included 353 new residential units created.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.