This long train of shopping carts is a regular sight around Penticton. (Facebook)

This long train of shopping carts is a regular sight around Penticton. (Facebook)

Penticton looks at requiring, fining stores that allow shopping carts to be stolen

On any given day, the city yards are storing 100 grocery carts

Penticton city council will be looking at measures to deal with abandoned shopping carts.

At the Tuesday, Sept. 12 council meeting, staff are recommending a series of measures including wheel locks, geofencing and fines against grocery stores.

“The approach that is being suggested is one that is more proactive to manage the situation and deal with the unsightliness of abandoned carts,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.

“There is an underlying societal issue at play but we have found examples from other communities that show a path forward to improving the situation, without targeting people experiencing homelessness.”

The unhoused use the carts to carry around their possessions.

Laven notes the current system of retrieving abandoned carts lacks the proactive measures to stop carts from being taken.

“Currently, staff receive daily calls about abandoned shopping carts in inappropriate locations – parks, creeks, side of roads, private properties, back lanes. When calls come in, the Community Safety Officers (CSOs) or other city staff retrieve the shopping carts, empty them (if required), and store them at City Yards,” said the city report. Some stores retrieve them on a regular basis and others not frequently enough.

At any given time, the city can be storing 100 carts.

On any given day, the city has 100 shopping carts in their yards taking up space. (City of Penticton)

“This is a challenge from a space management perspective … and also a significant amount of staff time is spent on the management of this issue,” said the report. The report said the city has already consulted legal counsel on their recommendations.

The recommendations going to council are:

• Businesses must label shopping carts with store information and register contact information with the City

• Businesses must not permit carts to be removed from their premises, by taking ‘reasonable measures’ to reduce the unauthorized removal of carts, such as utilizing wheel locking technology, GPS chips, hired security or other methods

• Businesses must retrieve carts belonging to the store within a specified time and accept carts belonging to the business

• Appropriate fines to be instituted for violations of the regulations

• Minimal storage fee for cart storage at City Yards

If approved, staff would then develop a regulatory framework for implementation and work with partners, both in the commercial retail sector, and with local social services organizations to ensure those experiencing homelessness have suitable options for transporting their belongings, said the report.

Most grocery store managers agreed that cart theft is a huge issue but they said they are the victims. They didn’t like the idea of being fined as is suggested, said the report.

READ MORE: City looks into requiring anti-theft locks on shopping carts

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomelessPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Hundreds take in Penticton Dragonboat breast cancer ceremony
Next story
Possible weapons incident in West Kelowna resolved safely

Just Posted

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was quickly able to dispel a fire that was started in a dumpster. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon firefighters thwart dumpster fire

B.C. Premier David Eby and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma are visiting the province’s wildfire-hit southern interior Monday to meet with those affected by this season’s devastating wildfires. Eby, here seen in West Kelowna on Aug. 22, used the occasion of Monday’s visit to announce a task force to deal with climate-related emergencies. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
B.C. launches task force to deal with climate emergencies

B.C. Premier David Eby and Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma are set to visit the province’s wildfire-hit southern interior today to meet with those affected by this season’s devastating wildfires. Eby holds a press conference at a reception centre for those evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Premier headed to B.C. Interior to meet wildfire victims, responders

The NOYFSS will be hosting the two workshops for diabetes support. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Diabetes support workshops coming to Vernon

Pop-up banner image