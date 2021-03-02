(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Penticton man arrested while sleeping in stolen vehicle, again

30-year-old Penticton resident Shane Pope is well-known to police

A man well-known to Penticton police has been arrested while sleeping in a stolen vehicle, for a second time.

A resident reported his vehicle had been stolen from his driveway on Feb. 22. The next day at 11:30 a.m., Penticton RCMP located the stolen vehicle parked on Rosetown Avenue.

The officer identified the driver as 30-year-old Penticton resident Shane Pope sleeping in the driver’s seat. Pope has a long history of criminal activity in Penticton, earning the reputation of a prolific offender among police.

Pope was subsequently arrested for being in possession of stolen property, along with breaching his court imposed conditions. Another man associated to the vehicle was also located nearby. The officer released the second suspect without process, said the RCMP in a news release.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service has approved the new charges against Pope. He was subsequently remanded into custody.

“Police in Penticton are very familiar with Shane Pope,” said Const. James Grandy. “We previously arrested him in July of 2020 under similar circumstances. At that time, Shane Pope was also found sleeping inside a recently stolen vehicle.”

READ MORE: Penticton man breaches one day after sentencing

READ MORE: ‘Drug-fuelled rampage’ nets jail time for Penticton man


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.
Next story
Vaccines: B.C. pushes ahead with delayed second doses as Ontario waits for national guidance

Just Posted

Longtime Vernon friends Zach Anderson, left, and Justin Mitchell discussed depression on social media. Anderson is in Perth, Australia, where he is partaking in a running event to raise money and awareness of depression in memory of longtime Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, Justin’s father. (Photo contributed)
Vernon man laces up for mental health challenge in honour of Glenn Mitchell

Zach Anderson, with blessing of Mitchell’s family, raising awareness of depression Down Under

An off-duty Vernon Taxi driver got a 24-hour licence suspension, vehicle towed, after failing a standardized field sobriety test around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (John E Green - Facebook)
Vernon Taxi towed after driver suspected impaired

Off-duty cab towed from McDonald’s drive-thru early Tuesday morning

Canadian Mental Health Association staff and volunteers experienced increased Crisis Line calls with COVID-related concerns. (CMHA photo)
North Okanagan MP pushes for national suicide hotline

Mel Arnold seeks support from North Okanagan-Shuswap municipalities for 988 hotline

HOPE Okanagan’s Stay at Home Gala will raise funds to help serve Kelowna and Vernon’s vulnerable. (HOPE Okanagan)
Non-profit hosts virtual gala to support Okanagan’s vulnerable

HOPE Okanagan wants to raise awareness and support for those struggling in the streets

Vernon Jubilee Hospital McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre staff Cassie McDonald, from left, Michele Dyke, MaryBeth Beck, Heather Heitman and Madison Lockhart display the Starlight Comfort Kits<ins> that have been distributed in various departments at the hospital, offering entertainment and distraction for young patients during stressful </ins><ins>situations</ins>. (VJHF photo)
Vernon hospital’s young patients receive comfort from new kits

Starlight Comfort Kits are designed to help young children cope with stressful hospital visits

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

Kamloops This Week
Cause of Kamloops landfill fire may never be known

Fire investigators are dealing with too much destruction in too large an area

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

Okanagan College
Okanagan College holds March Madness fundraiser

Money from the fundraiser will go to support the Okanagan College Foundation

Penticton city council has unanimously shot down an application from BC Housing to keep a shelter for people experiencing homelessness open for an additional year. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton council denies extension of cold weather shelter

The Victory Church shelter will now be told to cease operations April 1

(Black Press file photo)
Penticton man arrested while sleeping in stolen vehicle, again

30-year-old Penticton resident Shane Pope is well-known to police

A town was constructed on the side of a mountain top in Hedley to extract 7.1 tonnes of gold. (Mascotmine.com photo)
Hedley’s Mascot Mine gets $800,000 lift from COVID relief program

Grant will enable the historic mine to open again for tourists

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

Vancouver and Victoria both have a MySafe machine to help reduce overdoses

Most Read