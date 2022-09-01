One man has been charged in connection to a 2021 Saanich homicide investigation. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graeme Roy)

One man has been charged in connection to a 2021 Saanich homicide investigation. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graeme Roy)

Penticton man charged in 2021 Greater Victoria murder

Scott Matheson faces second-degree murder charge in connection to Battleford Avenue homicide

One man has been charged in connection with a 2021 homicide at a Greater Victoria home.

Scott Matheson, 43, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder almost one year later.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Saanich police responded to a multi-unit home on Battleford Avenue for a report of a man found dead inside one of the suites.

Officers located the deceased and later identified him as 64-year-old Robert Dobronay, who had been living in the basement suite.

The investigation into his death was treated as a homicide and was taken over by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Almost one year later, on Aug. 30, VIIMCU arrested Matheson in Penticton after the B.C. Prosecution Service approved a second-degree murder charge.

He remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance on Oct. 5.

READ MORE: Police say man found in Saanich home Wednesday was murdered

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsHomicideSaanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP identify suspect following weekend shooting in Cranbrook
Next story
Vernon councillor throws hat in ring

Just Posted

Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick will give up his seat to run for councillor in the Oct. 15 municipal election. (File shot)
Coldstream mayor opts for shot at council; councillor aims to replace him

A vehicle caught fire on 31st Street, across from the Village Green Shopping Centre Thursday, Sept. 1. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Car catches fire near Vernon mall

Four vehicles were involved in a crash on Alexis Park Drive Sept. 1, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Major injuries avoided in 4-vehicle Vernon crash

The City of Vernon is clarifying the borrowing funds and tax impact to Vernon residents should the Oct. 15 referendum on an Active Living Centre be successful. (File photo)
Vernon active living centre tax impact clarified