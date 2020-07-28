RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Penticton man charged with indecent act on Lakeshore Drive

The 60-year-old Penticton resident was arrested on July 22 and later released, charged by police

A man has been arrested by Penticton RCMP and charged with committing an indecent act.

On July 22 at 2 p.m., a passerby observed the man inside his parked vehicle on Lakeshore Drive West in Penticton, and reported it to police.

The 60-year-old Penticton resident in question was arrested, and later released.

“Based on evidence gathered at the time, the man was subsequently arrested. He was later released from custody, and faces a charge of Indecent Act,” said Const. James Grandy in a release July 28.

READ MORE: Peachland mayor offers support of Summerland’s mayor

READ MORE: Ninety COVID-19 cases related to Kelowna cluster

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mayor of Osoyoos urges social distancing ahead of busiest time of year
Next story
Ottawa announces full inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting

Just Posted

Child safely removed from locked Vernon car

Tense moments when mom puts car in child seat then is horrified as door lock with keys inside

Gnomes smashed, stolen from SilverStar

Gnome Roam no longer following vandalism, but search for new gnomes is on

Fundraiser launches for Okanagan Rail Trail gateway

Plan for Kilometre Zero in Coldstream includes staging area, signs, public art, lookout

Residents cramming Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP cruiser with pet supplies

Local RCMP office raising supplies and food for local Pet Soup Kitchen

Vernon pool remains closed until October

Upgrades and maintenance taking place while rec centre is shut down due to COVID-19

Health officials urge long weekend safety as B.C. sees 23 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Warning comes after large crowds, public gatherings lead to COVID cases

B.C. Liberals accuse NDP government of continued neglect over dwindling steelhead populations

Province defends actions, points finger at Fisheries and Oceans Canada

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating Kelowna RCMP’s actions after man’s death

The man walked away after his car was towed following a crash; he was found dead six-hours later

With dance floors vacant, Canada’s nightclub life faces an identity crisis

The coming months could be unpredictable for nightlife as more people head indoors in the cooler weather

Boat safely, social distance on the water for the B.C. Day long weekend: Kelowna RCMP

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy says to “slow down and keep an eye out”

Kelowna woman discovers dog left in hot car during heat wave

A Kelowna woman is begging pet owners to leave animals at home during the heat wave

B.C. prepares back-to-school plan for students in COVID-19

Districts will be refining preparations up to Sept. 8

Penticton man charged with indecent act on Lakeshore Drive

The 60-year-old Penticton resident was arrested on July 22 and later released, charged by police

Mayor of Osoyoos urges social distancing ahead of busiest time of year

Residents have raised concerns regarding hotels and bars as town’s busiest time of year approaches

Most Read