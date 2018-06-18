Penticton man dies in Lavington train incident

Sunday afternoon incident claims 25 year old

A pedestrian was killed in a train accident in Lavington Sunday afternoon.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a train.

Shortly after 3:30 pm, RCMP responded to a report that a pedestrian was struck by a slow-moving train on Hill Road and Highway 6 in Lavington. RCMP attended the scene with the assistance of the CN Police and the Lavington Fire Department. It was confirmed that a 25-year-old man from Penticton died as a result of the collision.

“The investigation suggests that the deceased may have been intoxicated and was seen walking on the track moments before he was killed,” said Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau.

“Walking on tracks where train operates is not only illegal but it has the potential for serious risks of injury or death.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning balloon landing at mall
Next story
B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Just Posted

Penticton man dies in Lavington train incident

Sunday afternoon incident claims 25 year old

Okanagan residents getting locked up for B.C. SPCA

SPCA events taking place around the Okanagan raises funds for abused and homeless animals

Hot weather to hit the valley

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement.

Vernon Proms back for year three, seeking singers

Month long classical and early music festival will see performances, workshops across Vernon in July

Reel Reviews: Evil bloodlines and jewelry heists

We say, “Hereditary is refreshingly scary, Ocean’s 8 is familiarly okay.

Lumby grads mark milestone

PHOTOS: Charles Bloom’s Class of 2018

B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too

Burma Shave Wave in Vernon

The event was put on by Fair Vote Vernon to promote Proportional Representation

Car crashes into City Park

A vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed crashed into a Kelowna park Sunday night

Morning balloon landing at mall

A hot air balloon landed in the parking lot of the mall in Kelowna

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Most Read