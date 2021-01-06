Thomas Kruger-Allen

Thomas Kruger-Allen

Penticton man guilty of beach attack to be sentenced this February

Thomas Kruger-Allen will also go to trial in May for unrelated assault charges

  • Jan. 6, 2021 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Thomas Kruger-Allen, 23, will be sentenced this February for the May 2019 beach assault that left one of his victims in a coma.

Kruger-Allen’s lawyer James Pennington was in Penticton Supreme Court via the phone on Monday, Jan. 4 to agree to the sentencing date of Feb. 22. The court also set aside five days in May 2021 for Kruger-Allen to go to trial on other unrelated charges stemming from an October 2019 incident.

It was in June 2020 when Kruger-Allen pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of Brad Eliason for the May 3, 2019 attack. He also pled guilty to assaulting two other people that night around the beach.

Eliason, 29, was put into an induced coma for several days and a portion of his skull needed to be removed due to brain swelling.

Last year, Eliason’s wife told the Western News that her husband had stepped in to stop an altercation at a bonfire on the beach when he was allegedly struck by Kruger-Allen. As a result, Eliason fell and struck his head on the concrete.

Kruger-Allen was out on bail for the assaults when new unrelated charges were laid against him in October 2019.

For the October 2019 incident, Kruger-Allen is accused of breaking into a Penticton residence and assaulting two people.

He has been in custody ever since.

His trial will begin in May for those charges which include one count of break and enter, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and two counts of breaching probation.

READ MORE: House arrest for Mule nightclub assault

Two years prior, Kruger-Allen was given house arrest for a ‘vicious’ assault outside the then Mule nightclub in 2017.

A Penticton judge found him guilty and described the back-alley swarming as an “unprovoked” and “vicious assault.” Three men were charged in that assault that left the victim with a shattered nose and a broken orbital bone.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. surgery wait list getting shorter after COVID-19 disruption
Next story
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Just Posted

Traffic is stalled Jan. 5, 2021, on Highway 97A after a multi-vehicle collision closed the highway Wednesday morning. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
2 children reportedly airlifted to Kelowna hospital following Enderby crash

Hwy. 97A remains closed following three-vehicle collision; police ask drivers to avoid the area

(COSAR photo)
COSAR finds person in medical distress near Fintry

Typically, the Fintry area would be served by Vernon SAR but the team was occupied with another search

UBCO researchers and digital health company Curatio have partnered together to bring virtual health support to Canadians. (Stronger Together project - UBCO)
UBCO research project connects community to free virtual health support

The aim of the partnership is to keep people safe at home with virtual services

The 2021 Canadian National Taekwon-do Championships were set to be hosted by Sundance Martial Arts in Vernon in April, but the event has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. (Sundance Martial Arts photo)
COVID-19 strikes down Taekwondo nationals in Vernon

The 2021 Championships would have been hosted by Sundance Martial Arts at Kal Tire Place in April

(The Overlander Restaurant/Facebook)
New beginnings for longtime North Okanagan restaurateur

Dale Flowers left O’Keefe Ranch kitchen after 15 years to head the Overlander in Armstrong

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
THE LATEST: Biden denounces protesters’ violence at Capitol

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
‘We are making a stand’: Kelowna church will continue to gather, despite RCMP fine

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Thomas Kruger-Allen
Penticton man guilty of beach attack to be sentenced this February

Thomas Kruger-Allen will also go to trial in May for unrelated assault charges

Chase RCMP say drivers who ‘brake-check’ should not be surprised if their vehicle is rear-ended. (File photo)
‘Brake-check’ reportedly leads to collision in Chase

Alleged dispute between two drivers ends in one pickup truck rear-ending another

The Kelowna RCMP issued a $2,300 ticket to a local church that failed to comply with public health orders. (Black Press)
Second large gathering at Kelowna church results in ticket

Kelowna church found to violate BC Public Health Orders; leader issued $2,300 ticket

A passenger walks the halls at Montreal Trudeau Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
As U.K. travel ban lifts, new pre-flight COVID-19 test rules will come into effect in Canada

Test must be taken pre-flight, within 72 hours of arrival in Canada

Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver. (Google Maps)
Second long-term care outbreak in South Okanagan community

Interior Health has declared an outbreak at Oliver’s Sunnybank Retirement Home

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Kelowna is now home to North America’s first cannabis research facility focused on cultivation techniques and systems. (The Flowr Corporation)
Kelowna hosts North America’s first cannabis cultivation research centre

The centre will focus on cannabis cultivation techniques and systems

Most Read