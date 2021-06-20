Gord Portman getting ready for the Father’s Day dunk tank fundraiser for Discovery House. So far Portman has raised $3,000. (Facebook)

Gord Portman getting ready for the Father’s Day dunk tank fundraiser for Discovery House. So far Portman has raised $3,000. (Facebook)

Penticton man takes the plunge for the recovery house that helped save his life

Gord Portman said Discovery House and Pathways have been everything in his 1 year sobriety

The dunk tank is ready and it’s full of freezing cold water for Discovery House’s annual ‘Returning Fathers to Children and Sons to Families’ Father’s Day fundraiser taking place at noon today (June 20).

At least seven people including Discovery House’s executive director Jerome Abraham will be getting dunked for the cause.

Another person sitting in the dunk tank is Discovery House alumnus Gord Portman who credits his one year sobriety to the Penticton-based mens’ recovery house.

So far, he’s raised over $3,000 for the Father’s Day fundraiser.

“I am so very grateful for everyone who is supporting my journey in recovery. Janet Parker contributed an amazing $1,500. Her continuing support of me and the guys in the house is amazing. Rosemarie Doerksen dropped off a cheque at Discovery House for $1,000,” said Portman on his Facebook page.

To watch the dunk tank live go to Discovery House’s Facebook page.

On May 22, Portman celebrated being clean for one year, crediting the ongoing counselling he had received from Pathways and from Discovery House as a credit to those who invested in him staying clean.

While still in the throws of his addiction, Portman helped save two people in a house fire in downtown Penticton last year earning him a bravery award by the Royal Canadian Humane Association for his heroic actions. It was this act of bravery and seeing the potential of what he was capable of, that helped him seek help for his addictions.

READ MORE: Penticton man gets bravery award for intervening in house fire

Portman has also been a big advocate for Pathways who has been providing counselling and courses for him during his recovery. He, along with dozens of others have been out protesting every Sunday outside Pathways trying to save the Penticton addictions counselling centre.

Interior Health pulled all its funding from Pathways on May 31, asking for clients of Pathways to move over to their addictions and mental health services.

But the transition has not gone well for those already very comfortable and safe with their Pathways counsellors.

For Portman, the experience with Interior Health was a disaster.

“I had my first counseling session with Interior Health for drug counseling and I don’t like change. I was talking to some girlfor 15 minutes over the phone I don’t know and I did not feel comfortable talking too,” said Portman. “So I asked her to close my file. We need Pathways to stay open. I’ve been a client there for years. Pathways got me into treatment, one-on-one counseling, my sessions there were one and half hours long. They are a huge part in my recovery and I am a year clean now.”

“It made me realize how much I care about Pathways.”

Luckily for Portman, he still has Discovery House’s professional counselling who he can see once a week.

“But I’m one of the lucky ones. There are a lot of others who need that continued support but don’t have Discovery House to rely on,” he said.

There are 16 others at Discovery House getting their one year sobriety that also rely on counselling to keep them on track, he said.

“I know how fast I can lose everything if I go back into addiction. This is such an important issue. It should be a city issue,” he said.

“IH CEO Susan Brown’s annual salary with benefits is $350,000. Pathways annual funding from IH: $500,000,” he added.

If you would like to pledge Portman in the dunk tank there is still time.

E-transfer to prrs@shaw.ca.

READ ALSO: Discovery House annual Father’s Day event is live on Facebook

Previous story
Deer attack in southeastern B.C. leaves woman cut, battered and bruised
Next story
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Just Posted

This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of The Brady Bunch in Los Angeles. Do you know the occupation of Mike Brady, the father in this show about a blended family? (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

How much do you know about famous fathers?

North Westside residents can dispose of their unwanted bulky items between June 30 and July 14, 2021. (File photo)
North Westside residents can soon get rid of unwanted bulky items

Large household items can be disposed of at North Westside Transfer Station June 30 to July 14

Starting in 2022, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is extending dog control to the entire Electoral Area D area. (Stock photo)
Dog control bylaw passes in Shuswap area despite ‘threatening’ emails

CSRD board extending full dog control to Electoral Area D; director calls for respectful discussion

The new Civic Memorial Park will incorporate pieces of the 80-year-old arena it replaces. (Artists rendering)
Pieces of Civic Arena reclaimed for new Vernon park

City centre space to incorporate wood from the historic arena

Fruit farmers in the Okanagan and Creston valleys are in desperate need of cherry harvesters amid COVID-19 work shortages. (Photo: Unsplash/Abigail Miller)
‘Desperate’ need for workers at Okanagan cherry farms

Fruit farmers are worried they’ll have to abandon crops due to COVID-19 work shortages

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

Jaimee Peters photo of a Willow Midwives helping with a birth. Willow closed its doors March 31 because of a shortage of midwives. (Contributed)
South Okanagan’s only midwifery to re-open this summer

Willow Community Midwives was forced to close because of a shortage of midwives

Blair Lebsack, owner of RGE RD restaurant, poses for a portrait in the dining room, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. Canadian restaurants are having to find ways to deal with the rising cost of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Restaurants are a low margin industry, so there’s not a lot of room to work in additional costs

Gord with a mom and her young son outside Pathways which was defunded on May 31. (Facebook) Gord Portman with a mom and her child outside of Pathways. The sign says it all about the difference Pathways has made in people’s lives. They were defunded by Interior Health on May 31.
Penticton man takes the plunge for the recovery house that helped save his life

Gord Portman said Discovery House and Pathways have been everything in his 1 year sobriety

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

Emily Steele holds up a collage of her son, 16-year-old Elijah-Iain Beauregard who was stabbed and killed in June 2019, outside of Kelowna Law Courts on June 18. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna woman who fatally stabbed Eli Beauregard facing up to 1.5 years of jail time

Her jail sentence would be followed by an additional one to 1.5 years of supervision

Cpl. Scott MacLeod and Police Service Dog Jago. Jago was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, June 17. (RCMP)
Abbotsford police, RCMP grieve 4-year-old service dog killed in line of duty

Jago killed by armed suspect during ‘high-risk’ incident in Alberta

Most Read