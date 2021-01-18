This is the location, 3240 Skaha Lake Road, of where BC Housing plans to build a four storey supportive housing project for the homeless and at risk of being homeless. (Jesse Day Western News)

This is the location, 3240 Skaha Lake Road, of where BC Housing plans to build a four storey supportive housing project for the homeless and at risk of being homeless. (Jesse Day Western News)

Penticton mayor and MLA concerned about new BC Housing project

‘Penticton already has its fair share’ of BC Housing projects

Concerns are mounting about BC Housing’s plan to put in supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness on Skaha Lake Rd.

City Mayor John Vassilaki is against any new BC Housing projects for the homeless in Penticton for now.

“The city has more than its share of supportive housing for the homeless. BC Housing has to show us a need assessment for this new project. So far, they haven’t done that.”

Vassilaki said BC Housing made the announcement about the Skaha project in December before they even discussed it with city council or the surrounding residents.

“Speaking for myself here, not council, I don’t want to see Penticton turn into ghettos. BC Housing has the motels for the homeless in Skaha, they have the motels along Main St., projects on Martin and Winnipeg St. Are these really helping people with their addictions or mental health? BC Housing doesn’t seem to get to the root of the problem. They just put a Band-aid on it.”

Vassilaki said it’s time other towns in the South Okanagan step up.

“It’s about fairness. I think we’ve done our fair share,” he said. “We have many people coming to Penticton from other communities because they know we are the city with all the housing supports. Why don’t some of those communities have supportive housing?”

In December, BC Housing announced that it would be building a 52-unit housing project to house the homeless and those at risk of being homeless. The planned four-storey development will be located at 3240 Skaha Lake Road and will have on-site staff present 24/7 to provide meals, training, and support services, according to the release from the B.C. government.

READ MORE: New BC Housing announced for Skaha area

What Vassilaki would like to see is BC Housing provide affordable housing for families.

“The way things are right now for young families, they can’t afford rent here and children are living in not the best housing because that’s all their parents can afford. We need to help all aspects of society, not just the one.”

Penticton MLA Dan Ashton also has concerns about the BC Housing projects here, including the Skaha one.

“This is a sensitive issue for all. But let’s work together to get the bugs out of what isn’t working in the existing supportive housing before we build a new one,” said Ashton.

Ashton and the mayor have received numerous complaints over the past two years from residents and business owners about the current BC Housing projects in the city.

“Let’s find out if the services to help people in this housing is available as was promised. Let’s find out what support people are getting in there if any. I’m a firm believer in giving a hand up but not just a handout,” said Ashton.

READ MORE: Compass House ready for winter weather

Ashton wants BC Housing to work together with the city and the community to make the projects work for everyone “not just the some.”

In 2018, the City of Penticton turned down 52 units of supportive housing that was to be built in the city’s south end at 179 Green Ave.

The Skaha Lake Rd. project will come to city council eventually. That date isn’t known as of yet. BC Housing said construction could start in spring.


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP say ice climber seriously injured after reportedly falling 12 metres near Abraham Lake
Next story
Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

Just Posted

Hillview Elementary students Emma Li and Mina Nadeau were awarded by the Premier’s office for winning the annual holiday card contest. (Karen Rogers photo)
Vernon students’ art featured on Premier’s cards

Hillview youth chosen for annual holiday card contest

Sunnybank
COVID-19 related deaths at Oliver, West Kelowna and Vernon senior care homes

Sunnybank, Heritage Retirement Residence and Noric House recorded deaths over the weekend

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
253 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health over the weekend

More than 1,000 cases in the region remain active

A portion of 34th Street will be closed to through traffic as of Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, while sewer upgrades are underway. (City of Vernon)
Sewer upgrades to close Vernon road

Motorists are to expect some delays around portion of 34th Street starting Wednesday

This dog is going to the SPCA if its owner isn't found. (RDNO Dog Control photo)
Owners sought after dog ‘dumped’ near Vernon school

Pup is now either getting adopted or going to the SPCA

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

Interior Health confirms vaccination of priority populations has begun in Salmon Arm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Salmon Arm

Interior Health confirms vaccination of priority populations has begun

This is the location, 3240 Skaha Lake Road, of where BC Housing plans to build a four storey supportive housing project for the homeless and at risk of being homeless. (Jesse Day Western News)
Penticton mayor and MLA concerned about new BC Housing project

‘Penticton already has its fair share’ of BC Housing projects

Interior Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at McKinney Place long term care home over Monday, Jan. 18, 2020. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at McKinney Place care home declared over

‘This has been one of our most challenging outbreaks so far,’ says chief medical health officer

Penticton Bylaw officer Glenn Smith, as well as resident Zak Laycock (not pictured), received the Governor General Award from the Royal Canadian Humane Association to recognize their heroism in a summer 2019 incident. (Contributed)
Bylaw officer and Penticton resident given awards for intervening in sexual assault

Bylaw officer Glenn Smith said he was simply in the right place at the right time

A female prisoner sent Langford police officers a thank-you card after she spent days in their custody. (Twitter/West Shore RCMP)
Woman gives Victoria-area jail 4.5-star review in handwritten card to police after arrest

‘We don’t often get thank you cards from people who stay with us, but this was sure nice to see’: RCMP

An elk got his antlers caught up in a zip line in Youbou over the weekend. (Conservation Officer Service Photo)
Elk rescued from zip line in Youbou on Vancouver Island

Officials urge people to manage items on their property that can hurt animals

An Abbotsford man was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Highway 3 on Monday, Jan. 18. (Black Press file photo)
Abbotsford man killed in Highway 3 crash near Hedley

Fatality was discovered by passing tow truck driver

A Trail man has a lucky tin for a keepsake after it saved him from a stabbing last week. File photo
Small tin in Kootenay man’s jacket pocket saved him from stabbing: RCMP

The man was uninjured thanks to a tin in his jacket

Most Read