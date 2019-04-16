Penticton mayor speaks out after shootings

Vassilaki reassures troubled city

Penticton’s Mayor John Vassilaki has issued a statement expressing sympathy to those affected by the April 15 shootings and the city lockdown.

“This devastating and catastrophic news has shaken everyone who calls Penticton home or who regularly visits our beautiful community,” wrote Vassilaki.

READ MORE: Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

Vassilaki also praised the work of emergency personnel, and their quick and effective response, “who, with minimal information available, arrived on scene to secure each site.”

The mayor also thanked residents for supported the RCMP by providing their co-operation or alerted others to the tragic events unfolding.

“Yesterday marked an unfortunate chapter in our community’s history but it also demonstrated our commitment to each other through acts of assistance and compassion in the aftermath of tragedy,” wrote Vassilaki. “Let’s continue to support and care for one another as we move forward from the events of yesterday.”

READ MORE: Poet Shane Koyczan responds to fatal mass shooting in Penticton

