Penticton police arrive to hit-and-run to find man stabbed

The suspects and the vehicle left before RCMP arrived

Penticton RCMP were called out to a hit-and-run that turned into a man suffering from stab wounds on Sunday morning.

On March 14, at 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a hit and run near the intersection of Manitoba Street and Edmonton Avenue.

Witnesses reported several people in a physical confrontation.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect(s), along with their vehicle, departed prior to police arriving.

“The investigation is in its early stages. We’re asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any other information to contact us,” explains Const. James Grandy.

There is no description of the vehicle or the suspects offered by police.

