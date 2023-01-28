Penticton resident Doreen Abbott failed to arrive at a friend’s house on the evening of Jan. 27 and has not been seen since. She was driving a green 1993 Subaru Legacy with BC license plate MXH063. (RCMP handout)

Penticton RCMP asking for help locating missing senior with onset dementia

Doreen Abbott failed to arrive at a friend’s house on Friday evening

Penticton RCMP is seeking help from the community to locate missing senior Doreen Abbott.

Penticton RCMP received a report that Doreen Abbott failed to arrive at a friend’s house on the evening of Jan. 27, and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Doreen is reported to suffer from an onset of dementia, but does not deviate from her set routines, thus making this absence worrisome, said police.

Doreen was reported to be driving a green 1993 Subaru Legacy with BC license plate MXH063.

Doreen Abbott is described as:

– 89 years old

– 5’3, 120lb, thin

– Thin white and grey hair

– Wears glasses and walks with a cane

– Unknown what clothing she was wearing last

“If you are seeing this Doreen, please contact us right away,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officer. “We hope that members of the community will keep an eye out for Doreen or contact us if you know where she may be.”

Penticton RCMP can be contacted directly at 250-492-4300.

missing person

