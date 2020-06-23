Penticton RCMP investigating hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles

Penticton RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run in Penticton. Witnesses reported a black Volkswagen Jetta colliding with multiple vehicles near Eastside Rd (File photo)

Penticton RCMP are searching for a black Volkswagen Jetta reportedly involved in a recent hit-and-run.

On June 19, at 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run near Parsons and Eastside Rd in Penticton.

Authorities say the driver of the Jetta was north on Eastside Rd, when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking two oncoming vehicles.

Multiple witnesses reported the car colliding with two other vehicles, before fleeing north on Eastside Rd, toward Penticton.

RCMP are thankful no one was injured.

“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this blatant hit and run. Our officers are actively searching for the vehicle and its driver, and encourage any witnesses to get in touch with us,” said Const. James Grandy.

Penticton RCMP can be reached at (250) 492-4300.

