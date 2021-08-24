Penticton RCMP look for witnesses after man found with severe injuries

The man was found near the Okanagan Lake promenade Saturday

RCMP seek witnesses and a man’s whereabouts before he was found with severe injuries Saturday, Aug. 21. (Western file photo)

Penticton RCMP is releasing little information about a man found with severe injuries near the Lakeside Resort parkade on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP put out a release requesting the public’s assistance for anyone that may have information regarding a man located with severe injuries on Saturday, Aug 21 at approximately 1 p.m., on Lakeshore Drive near the Lakeside hotel parkade.

Police are seeking information to help determine the man’s actions prior to his injuries, said Const. James Grandy.

Police didn’t release any further information about the man’s age, nor if he was a visitor or resident of Penticton.

The area where he was found is very busy with tourists and people walking along Lakeshore Drive.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

