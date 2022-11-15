Penticton RCMP look to ID alleged shoplifter accused of trying to stab security with scissors

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted and tried to stab security with scissors on Monday evening.
On Nov. 14 at around 9 p.m., police responded to a business on Green Avenue after the Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) confronted a man for allegedly shoplifting.
During this interaction, the man reportedly punched the LPO and attempted to stab them with a pair of scissors.
The suspect left in a dark-coloured, late-model Chevrolet sedan.
If you have information regarding the identity of the person in the photo above, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2022-18384.
