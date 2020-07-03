Penticton RCMP seek help locating missing woman

25-year-old Iesha Blomquist was reported missing to Penticton RCMP on June 30

Penticton RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Iesha Blomquist was reported missing to Penticton RCMP on June 30. She was last seen in the area of Warren Avenue West, in Penticton.

Despite following up on numerous leads they have not be able to locate her.

Blomquist is described as:

Caucasian female

25 years old

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

135 lbs (61 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing black pants, a white blouse and a face mask.

If you have information related to Blomquist’s disappearance, or have any information that could assist the investigation, you are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

You can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

