RCMP are seeking help in identifying this suspect in an alleged racially-motivated attack on the Penticton Chinese community. (Penticton RCMP)

Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

RCMP are investigating a reported incidence of vandalism after an alleged racially-motivated attack

Penticton RCMP are investigating a reported case of vandalism to a building located at 501 Winnipeg St. and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

This comes after the Western News reported an alleged racially-motivated attack against members of the Penticton Chinese community at the same address.

READ MORE: Alleged racially-motivated vandalism concerns Penticton Chinese community

On Feb. 22nd at 12:15 a.m. a lone male who may have been responsible for smashing windows at the Chinese community’s gathering place was captured on video surveillance

After the windows were smashed the buildings alarm sounded. According to RCMP, the property owner and a police officer responded to the alarm and arrived at the scene. At the time, it was believed no entry to the building had taken place and no suspect was located in the area.

The owners of the building reviewed the video surveillance footage the next day. In the video, a man walked onto the property before walking out of view of the camera. Soon after, a loud smash is heard on the video while a man yells in the background.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately five-foot ten-inches tall, wearing white runners, baggy jeans, a dark toque, and a navy blue jersey with the number 96 printed on the back.

Penticton RCMP says they encourage anyone with information about this crime to call them at 250-492-4300 and to quote file number 2020-2827.

Crime

