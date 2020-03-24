Penticton RCMP seize $6,000 in illegal cigarettes

RCMP found the illegal cartons of cigarettes during a traffic stop

Penticton RCMP today seized approximately $6,000 in illegal cigarettes from a vehicle during a traffic stop.

On March 24 at 3:00 p.m., Penticton front-line officers, with help from South Okanagan Traffic Services, conducted a pro-active traffic stop in a parking lot near Industrial Ave and Main Street.

During the stop, officers located and seized 60 cartons of illegal cigarettes in the trunk, with an estimated value of $6,000.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, and charges are being considered.

“Our officers are conducting numerous pro-active patrols to keep our city safe,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

”Officers never know what items or people they’ll come in contact with.”

