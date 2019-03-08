Penticton RCMP shut down drug traffickers

Penticton RCMP seized a quantity of drugs, paraphernalia and weapons in a raid on a Penticton home Thursday. (RCMP)

The RCMP’s Targeted Enforcement Unit put an end to a drug trafficking operating out of Penticton.

Following a two-week investigation, TEU officers executed a search warrant on a Penticton home and found a large-scale drug operation, seizing cocaine, methamphetamines, fentanyl and mixing agents, all of which the RCMP say was being prepared for street-level sale and distribution.

Police seized over half a pound of cocaine, about six ounces of meth and just under two ounces of fentanyl. Investigators estimate the street value of the drugs to be about $35,000.

Officers also seized a loaded .38 calibre handgun, a sawed-off shotgun, a .22 calibre rifle, a large amount of ammunition, a bullet-proof vest, crossbow, two industrial-sized cash counters, cash, four cell phones and a Harley Davidson motorcycle determined to have been stolen out of Kelowna in February.

James Cousineau, 39 years old and from Penticton, is facing a number of drugs and weapons charges.

“Anytime you can get drugs and guns out of the hands of criminals is a great day. The bonus for us was the amount of drugs. The arrest and amount seized will surely have an impact on the drug supply and distribution in Penticton and the South Okanagan,” said Cpl. Scott VanEvery, TEU.