This image was posted to Facebook by a Penticton resident alleging that their friend’s mom had her rear car tires stolen overnight in the city on Dec. 12. Western News has reached out for more information on this matter. (Photo from Facebook)

Penticton resident allegedly has rear car tires stolen

The resident woke up today to find their back tires missing and their car on blocks

A Penticton resident in the McNicoll area woke up to find their car’s back tires missing this morning.

According to a Facebook post by Penticton resident Seth Dutchak, someone allegedly stole his friend’s mom’s rear car tires overnight on Dec. 12.

The post includes an image of a silver van, though the make and model are not known at this time, with at least one rear tire missing.

The van appears to be sitting on a makeshift block in the image. The type of tires and rims allegedly stolen is not known at this time.

Western News has reached out for more information on this matter.

Previous story
Funding sought for family of 15-year-old Summerland girl with cancer
Next story
Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Just Posted

Vernon’s All Saints Church sets table for less fortunate

Fifth annual Festive Street Lunch will take place at All Saints’ Church tomorrow

Plug pulled on Vernon Light Up

Downtown Vernon Association announces it will no longer co-ordinate the annual event

Campaign to collect backpacks for Vernon’s less fortunate extended

Upper Room Mission has extended its Blessings in a Backpack campaign to Dec. 20

London Drugs stuffs stockings for Vernon seniors

More than 400 bags of stocking stuffers were donated by customers at the Vernon retail store

Love comes full circle for senior Armstrong resident

Life served Ken Henley a lot of twists and turns, but love was a constant

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Vernon’s All Saints’ Chruch hosts Lessons and Carols

Sing and learn and enjoy refreshments this Saturday

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Three amigos take on Trump

Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron talk U.S. president at NATO meeting

Penticton resident allegedly has rear car tires stolen

The resident woke up today to find their back tires missing and their car on blocks

Woman struck, dog killed after collision on Highway 97

Speed is not believed to be a factor and alcohol has been ruled out

Funding sought for family of 15-year-old Summerland girl with cancer

Treatment will involve two weeks in hospital, followed by eight to 10 weeks recovery at home

Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Canada’s Attorney General looking to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Most Read