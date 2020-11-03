Penticton resident suffers minor injuries after camper goes up in flames

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was quickly extinguished by fire fighters. Crews are now mopping up hot spots.

The fire appears to have begun in a camper in a resident’s backyard. One person is believed to have suffered “minor injuries” and is being evaluated by emergency medical services, according to Penticton fire department captain Chad Taylor.

A loud explosion was reportedly heard by nearby residents, the cause of the noise is currently unknown.

Taylor does not believe to fire to be suspicious.

The fire was apparently close to spreading to nearby structures.

“Anytime you have a fully involved vehicle fire and its close to structures it’s very realistic that you’re going to have extension to something else but our crews did a really good job,” Taylor said.

“We urge residents to be vigilant and use extreme caution if they’re using heaters or anything of that nature.”

The cause is currently unknown but under investigation.

RCMP were also on scene.

The blaze was initially reported just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

