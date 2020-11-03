Penticton resident suffers minor injuries after camper goes up in flames

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was quickly extinguished by fire fighters. Crews are now mopping up hot spots.

The fire appears to have begun in a camper in a resident’s backyard. One person is believed to have suffered “minor injuries” and is being evaluated by emergency medical services, according to Penticton fire department captain Chad Taylor.

A loud explosion was reportedly heard by nearby residents, the cause of the noise is currently unknown.

Taylor does not believe to fire to be suspicious.

The fire was apparently close to spreading to nearby structures.

“Anytime you have a fully involved vehicle fire and its close to structures it’s very realistic that you’re going to have extension to something else but our crews did a really good job,” Taylor said.

“We urge residents to be vigilant and use extreme caution if they’re using heaters or anything of that nature.”

The cause is currently unknown but under investigation.

RCMP were also on scene.

The blaze was initially reported just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

(Google Maps)

READ MORE: Penticton crews battle fire at abandoned home on Green Mountain Road


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct
Next story
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

Just Posted

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (The Canadian Press/AP Patrick Semansky)
Black Press Okanagan readers predict Joe Biden for president

Over 200 people voted that they expect Joe Biden to win tonight’s U.S. presidential election

Vernon’s Kendra Munk-Jones won her first college golf event for the UBC Okanagan Heat, winning the B.C. Rivalry Series stop at Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club. (UBCO Photo)
Vernon golfer collects college victory

Kendra Jones-Munk of UBCO Heat wins rivalry series stop in Surrey

The City of Vernon will not mandate the use of face coverings in indoor public facilities as of Nov. 3, 2020. Other local governments have recently switched to mandatory mask policies in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Masks not mandatory in City of Vernon facilities for now

Neighbouring governments have started to mandate face coverings in public buildngs

Nicole Neill and her son, Finn. Nicole was diagnosed with Stage 4 terminal breast cancer earlier this year. A GoFundMe has been launched by friends to ease the burden of expenses related to her treatment. (Contributed)
Friends raise funds for Vernon mother battling terminal breast cancer

GoFundMe created for Nicole Neill, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer

Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)
Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Vernon next week

Enderby Entertainment’s latest film, Recon, will air at Vernon Towne Cinema just in time for Remembrance Day

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a news conference at Fraser Health office, where new gathering restrictions have been imposed, Oct. 29, 2020. (B.C. government/Facebook)
B.C. adds another 299 cases of COVID-19, three deaths

Active cases now more than 3,000, 92 in hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two puppies and a baby goat have been stolen from Willows Farm in Aldergrove. (Willows Farm/Special to The Star)
Two Maremma puppies and a baby goat are missing from Aldergrove farm

Owner of Willows Farm believes they have been stolen and fears for their safety

Satellite view showing the bridge over Keremeos Creek. A local man was found dead just north of the bridge on Nov. 2. (Google Maps)
Keremeos man, 55, found dead in local creek

RCMP say his death is not considered suspicious

Stock photo
Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Supt. Kara Triance is the Kelowna RCMP’s new top brass. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Kara Triance ready to tackle high-profile issues, has high expectations for detachment

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton resident suffers minor injuries after camper goes up in flames

One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries

Most Read