Penticton Rotary Club adopts two Bangladeshi villages

The completed project cost $74,335 or 4.75 million Bangladeshi Takas

Penticton Sunrise Rotarian meets young residents of the villages. (Contributed)

Two villages in Bangladesh now have clean water and improved sanitary conditions thanks to two years of work by Penticton Rotarians.

The Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club has adopted the villages of Bariasoni and Yesufganj, home to 7,000 residents, many of whom are very poor by Bangladeshi standards.

Rotarians helped the villages install several tube wells and a large diameter deep well to supply water during times of drought. The completed work includes holding tanks, the laying of connecting pipelines, a drainage system, septic fields, disposal pits, and the construction of over 100 sanitary facilities. These water and sanitation initiatives were then accompanied by workshops and events promoting healthy living practices.

“This project has provided a significant improvement to the lives of the 7,000 villagers and has been a source of much pride amongst the people,” said Songargaon Dhaka Rotarian liaison Sayeed Chaudhury.

The Rotary club also arranged for vocational training in electronics, carpentry, welding, motor mechanics, and tailoring to be provided. Additional instruction was provided in animal husbandry, vegetable and fish marketing and handicrafts.

The completed project cost $74,335 or 4.75 million Bangladeshi Takas. In addition to the project’s budget, the Penticton Sunrise Rotarians contributed $4,000 for the needs assessment that was required and completed prior to the grant submissions.

