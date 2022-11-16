Roy French says his 16-year-old son was hit by a red SUV while crossing Kinney Avenue on Monday, Nov. 14. He says the motorist then drove away after turning right on Skaha Lake Road. (Google Street View)

Roy French says his 16-year-old son was hit by a red SUV while crossing Kinney Avenue on Monday, Nov. 14. He says the motorist then drove away after turning right on Skaha Lake Road. (Google Street View)

Penticton teen struck by SUV while walking to school in alleged hit-and-run

The father of the 16-year-old is looking for witnesses after the Monday morning incident

A Penticton man is asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorist who hit his son and drove away while he was walking to school on Monday morning, Nov. 14.

Roy French says his 16-year-old son was crossing Penticton’s Kinney Avenue at 8:20 a.m. before he was hit by a red sedan.

Police say the pedestrian was walking north on Skaha Lake Road when the car turned right on a red light and stuck him with the left side of his vehicle.

“He definitely knew he hit him as he stopped on impact, looked at my son, then turned right off Kinney onto Skaha Lake Road heading north passed Husky gas station,” the father wrote on Facebook.

French says the RCMP has received video footage from the Husky gas station.

His son, meanwhile, is sore but doing well.

Police describe the motorist as an older male.

“The driver stopped briefly but then continued to drive without checking on the young man’s condition or exchanging information,” RCMP told Black Press.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have dash camera video or witnessed the incident to call the detachment at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Police seek help finding missing Vernon man

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsNewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in northern B.C.
Next story
B.C. will only consider mask mandate if new major virus emerges: public health officer

Just Posted

A memorial bench for late Vernon Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell will be placed at Lakeview Park in 2023. (Mitchell family photo)
Bench dedicated to late Vernon newspaper editor

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is searching for missing man Michael Grant Norbeck, last seen in Vernon on Nov. 6, 2022. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found safe and well

Ryan Oliverius has produced a docu-series called Decolonizing Wellness thanks to a $10,000 sponsorship from Telus Storyhive Voices. (Decolonizing Wellness image)
Okanagan Indian Band councillor decolonizes Indigenous health in docu-series

The Vernon Elks Lodge will host its first Santa’s Elks Christmas Toy Breakfast Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Patrons are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and/or cash to the pancake breakfast. (Google Maps)
Vernon Elks serve up Santa toy breakfast