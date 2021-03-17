Penticton vaccinating 240 per day

The clinic at the convention centre is open seven days a week for people over 80

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids on Tuesday, March 16. Vaccines have been going into 240 Penticton arms a day. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Penticton is vaccinating about 240 people per day, with the Trade and Convention Centre open for vaccines seven days a week.

According to Interior Health, Keremeos is doing about 60 doses per day and is open four days per week, Oliver is doing just over 100 doses per day and is also open 4 days per week and Osoyoos is also doing just over 100 doses per day and is open open three days per week.

People over the age 90 were allowed to book appointments by phone last week. Monday (March 15) was the first day the Penticton vaccination clinic opened to the public at the convention centre. Now people 80 years and older can also get their first shot of the vaccine.

The decision on when people 75 and older will be able to book their vaccinations is up to the province. That hasn’t been announced yet.

Those getting their first dose in the Okanagan are getting the Pfizer vaccine.

The province has arranged a rolling schedule by age for people to contact their regional health authority for appointments.

People aged 90 and up were booking appointments starting March 8, with appointments starting March 15. Then 85 and up were able to book as of March 15, with vaccinations starting March 22. People aged 80 and up or their relatives can call starting March 22, with vaccinations starting March 29.

These are the locations where mass vaccine clinics are open in South Okanagan.

