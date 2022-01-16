Penticton Vees (submitted)

Penticton Vees denied entry into United States

Vees were scheduled to play Wenatchee Saturday night

Penticton Vees had issues crossing the border into the United States to play against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday.

The Vees said the border issues were due to the five-day pause they took in early January for COVID-19 protocols.

They didn’t elaborate further.

The game has been postponed.

The Vees stopped all team activities for five days starting Jan. 5 due to COVID-19 within the organization.

A home game against West Kelowna and game in Salmon Arm were postponed and rescheduled.

Four B.C. Hockey League teams were sidelined by COVID-19 at the time.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees postpone games due to COVID-19

COVID-19Penticton Vees

Previous story
UPDATE: Kelowna man arrested under Mental Health Act
Next story
City of Armstrong launches new-look website

Just Posted

The City of Armstrong has launched a new website at the same address (cityofarmstrong.bc.ca).
City of Armstrong launches new-look website

Two men hope to convince Spallumcheen council about the benefits of constructing a disc golf course on township-owned land. (Black Press file photo)
Duo to pitch disc golf course for Spallumcheen

DriveBC has received reports of rocks and debris strewn about on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive south of Vernon. Crews are on their way to the scene. (Google Maps)
Rock debris reported on road south of Vernon

City of Armstrong residents will likely be facing a five per cent tax hike in 2022. (Morning Star - file photo)
Tax hike for Armstrong residents