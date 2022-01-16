Penticton Vees denied entry into United States

Vees were scheduled to play Wenatchee Saturday night

Penticton Vees had issues crossing the border into the United States to play against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday.

The Vees said the border issues were due to the five-day pause they took in early January for COVID-19 protocols.

They didn’t elaborate further.

The game has been postponed.

The Vees stopped all team activities for five days starting Jan. 5 due to COVID-19 within the organization.

A home game against West Kelowna and game in Salmon Arm were postponed and rescheduled.

Four B.C. Hockey League teams were sidelined by COVID-19 at the time.

COVID-19Penticton Vees