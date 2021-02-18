Patient Betty Lou Thomas after her procedure in the KGH electrophysiology (EP) lab. (Interior Health)

Patient Betty Lou Thomas after her procedure in the KGH electrophysiology (EP) lab. (Interior Health)

Penticton woman collapses at gym, gets life-saving care at Kelowna hospital

A new $7M Electrophysiology Lab at KGH saved her after suffering cardiac arrest

  • Feb. 18, 2021 10:30 a.m.
  • News

When Penticton resident Betty Lou Thomas woke up in her local hospital’s intensive care unit, she had no memory of what had happened.

The last thing she remembered was sitting in a waiting room at her gym on a fall November day. That was when she suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed without warning.

Twenty-four hours later, she was transferred to the cardiac care unit at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

Luckily for Thomas, just a few days earlier the new Marshall Eliuk Cardiac Interventional and Advanced Heart Rhythm Program had opened at KGH, meaning she did not have to travel any farther for care. The advanced heart rhythm program is a partnership between Interior Health, Cardiac Services BC and the KGH Foundation, which raised $7 million for the program.

After a series of tests, Thomas had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) surgically inserted in her chest in the newly completed KGH Electrophysiology Lab, which opened as part of the advanced heart rhythm program.

The ICD is designed to shock her heart back into normal rhythm if necessary. The day after the procedure, she was back home in Penticton, resting and recovering.

“Honestly, it was a phenomenal experience,” said Thomas. “Even though it was a scary procedure and scary what happened, I felt very comfortable. Everyone was so knowledgeable. We are lucky to have this in Kelowna. Now, for everyone who needs this in the Interior, it’s so close, rather than us going to Victoria.”

“Bringing services closer to residents is a key priority for our government and the opening of the new heart rhythm program at Kelowna General Hospital will benefit patients in all parts of Interior Health. I’d like to thank everyone involved for their dedication and hard work, and the community for their tremendous support with their donations to the KGH Foundation,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Opening the Electrophysiology Lab at KGH allowed Interior Health to add the advanced heart rhythm program to other specialty cardiac services at the hospital, including medical cardiology and cardiac surgery inpatient units, a coronary care unit, a cardiac surgery intensive care unit, cardiac imaging and an intervention lab. Patients from across the Interior region who need higher-level cardiac care can now access the full range of services in Kelowna.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in this effort to enhance cardiac services for residents of Interior Health,” said IH Board Chair Doug Cochrane. “The partnership between Interior Health, Cardiac Services BC and the KGH Foundation demonstrates how collaboration can be the basis of enhancing patient care. This new program will benefit many people in our region.”

Community support for the program was critical and the KGH Foundation’s call to raise money for advanced heart rhythm services struck a chord with donors. In less than a year, the foundation raised $7 million for the needed equipment in the Electrophysiology (EP) Lab.

“We are grateful to be the bridge between such an incredibly generous community and our regional partners in health care,” says Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

For cardiac patients like Thomas, having services closer to her Penticton home made a hard situation that much easier.

“It’s wonderful for our community that we have this service because heart problems are something so many people have,” she said.

READ ALSO: First patient at Penticton emergency appreciates the private exam rooms

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here are 5 projects by companies tackling COVID-19 to watch in Canada
Next story
Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Just Posted

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the District of Lake Country will require visitors at all indoor public facilities to wear masks, as part of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Lake Country sticking with proposed 3.25% tax increase

Residents demand road improvement and relief during COVID-19 impacts

Buffy Rivard of the Food Action Society alongside members of Men’s Shed Vernon, which built and delivered cedar garden boxes to the society in January 2021. (Ray Verlage photo)
Men’s Shed Vernon gets $25K assist from hockey-loving doctors

The Vernon-based Doctor’s Hockey Tournament has a long history of supporting mental health efforts

Okanagan Elder Mollie Bono passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (file)
Vernon school board trustee, OKIB member dies

Mollie Bono was a highly respected educator, advocate and community member

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) is presenting a “Seedy” Zoom night, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. (pixabay)
Gardener’s Diary: Green thumbs log in for Zoom chat

Learn all about seeds and spring planting in SENS virtual meetup

Vernon Minor Softball Association is hoping to add a 10-team major women’s fastpitch league to its lineup in 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon Minor Softball winding up to add women’s fastpitch league

Along with kids aged 7 to 19, minor softball hopes to start 10-team major women’s loop

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Dr. Howard Njoo says data presented by two Canadian doctors in the New England Journal of Medicine this week are compelling

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Crown suggests acquittal for Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Crown counsel said questioning of the alleged victim exposed weaknesses in credibility and reliability

Patient Betty Lou Thomas after her procedure in the KGH electrophysiology (EP) lab. (Interior Health)
Penticton woman collapses at gym, gets life-saving care at Kelowna hospital

A new $7M Electrophysiology Lab at KGH saved her after suffering cardiac arrest

The Mars Perseverance Rover is roughly the size of an SUV, equipped with exploratory instruments and new oxygen-producing technology. (NASA image)
LIVE: You can watch NASA’s Rover landing on Mars today

NASA’s Perseverance rover is looking for signs of ancient life, and testing oxygen technology

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour has confirmed that two more members of the First Nation died last weekend from COVID-19. (File photo)
Two young adults from B.C. First Nation have died of COVID-19

Cowichan Tribes shelter-in-place order extended to March 5

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
B.C. chiefs say Discovery Island fish farm process did not get reconciliation right

Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai chiefs say feds, province and industry all missed opportunities

A model of the COVID-19 virus displayed at the National Institutes of Health, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. AP/Evan Vucci
Here are 5 projects by companies tackling COVID-19 to watch in Canada

Provinces are sequencing COVID-positive samples at different rates for an average of about five per cent

Minister of Justice David Lametti responds to a question during a news conference about training for judges Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Ottawa. The Trudeau government has tabled legislation to repeal mandatory-minimum penalties for certain drug offences, saying they do not deter crime and unfairly affect Indigenous and Black offenders.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals propose federal criminal reforms aimed at systemic racism in justice system

Justice Minister David Lametti says serious criminals deserve to be punished and kept away from communities

Bob Richards, 77, took out a loan in 2010 to help his kids find a place to live but is struggling to pay it off. (Contributed)
Community quick to help South Okanagan man struggling with debt

Bob Richards has recently been collecting cans to help pay his $93,000 debt

Most Read