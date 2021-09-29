The Kampe Estate across from the Channel has been bought again, but it’s not currently known who the new owner is. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The Kampe Estate across from the Channel has been bought again, but it’s not currently known who the new owner is. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton’s Kampe estate sold again

The property had gone back on the market after the previous buyer’s development was rejected

The Kampe Estate property on Green Avenue has been sold once again.

The property had returned to the market with a $4.5 million price tag in July, following multiple attempts to get city approval to develop apartment buildings on the site.

It is not known yet who exactly has purchased the property this time, or what they plan to do with it.

READ MORE: Penticton Kampe estate back on the real estate block for $4.5 million

After it was bought previously in October 2020, BroadStreet Properties sought approval to build two six-storey apartment buildings on the property. That proposal was shot down by city council following public feedback and hearings.

READ MORE: Penticton council denies Kampe estate development proposal again

The developer then came back with a second proposal, which reduced the height of the street-facing building to four-storeys, however, that proposal was rejected by council before it even went to the public hearing stage.

The property was then put back up on the market at its previous $4.5 million listing.

Well known businessman and philanthropist David E. Kampe lived at the estate for many years. He died in May 2019.

Kampe was the owner of Peters Bros. Construction. He donated millions to the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion tower which now bears his name. He was also responsible for making sure youth could attend Vees hockey games for free.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Previous story
B.C. chicken-catching company pleads guilty to animal abuse
Next story
COVID-19 vaccine protection holds after 4 months, B.C. doctors say

Just Posted

Armstrong Regional Co-op employee Kim Burns helps Vernon customers fuel up and feel good on Armstrong Regional Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday afternoon. On Sept. 19, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold in Vernon will be donated to the North Okanagan Hospice Society. Burns said on an “average day” $20,000 litres are sold a the 27th Street location - today she hopes to top that number by roughly 10,000 litres. Erin Christie/Morning Star Staff
North Okanaganers pump up nearly $10K in Co-op’s Good Fuel Day

Vernon Coun. Kari Gares raised concerns about an encampment along Highway 97 north of Vernon near the underpass during the Monday, Sept. 27, meeting. (Google Maps)
Encampment off Vernon highway known to province: city staff

A smoke detector battery is changed Friday, March 9, 2018 in Montreal. Experts recommend changing the batteries when we switch to daylight savings time to ensure proper functions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Sounds of safety ring in fire prevention week in Vernon

Caravaners celebrating their first harvests at a garden party. (Yuri Nikl/Contributed)
Column: More stories from the early days of the Shuswap’s Caravan Farm