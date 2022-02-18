Penticton’s Peach Festival returns this August

The West Coast Lumberjack show during a performance in Comox. The show will be returning to Penticton’s Peachfest this August. (Submitted)

Penticton’s Peachfest is coming back this summer for its 75th year.

The annual Peach Festival seeks a return to its grand form after a two-year hiatus, with a full line-up of events and attractions including the return of the Canadian Tire Mega Motocross riders, the celebration of past and present Peachfest Royalty, the popular sandcastle competition and the return of the West Coast Lumberjacks.

A mini-Peachfest held in 2021 brought thousands to Penticton’s Gyro Park, and only served to whet the appetite of locals for the eventual return of the full five-day event.

The West Coast Lumberjacks are all current or former Canadian champions in the various lumberjack sports events, and they will showcase their skills in a variety of different games and daredevil displays.

“They will be a great addition to celebrate the return of Peach Festival after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We know, based on their previous appearances at the festival, that the lumberjacks will be a popular act,” said Don Kendall, the president of the Peach Festival.

The West Coast Lumberjacks will perform Thursday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 7, with two shows a day at Okanagan Lake Park. As with all entertainment in Okanagan Lake Park during PeachFest, there is no admission charge.

“We are very excited to be returning to Peach Festival, especially since PeachFest is one of our favourite summer events to perform at,” said Darren Dean, president of the West Coast Lumberjacks, who last made an appearance over five years ago. “Make sure you bring your best plaid and cheer on the lumberjacks as they log roll, axe throw, and compete to see who is the fastest lumberjack that day. We are looking forward to seeing everyone in August.”

Penticton’s Peach Festival takes place Aug. 3-7, 2022. The full schedule for the festival will be released soon, visit peachfest.com for more information.

