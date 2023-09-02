Tom Rigney and Flambeau, a favourite at the Pentastic Hot Jazz Festival, will be back for the 25th presentation of the festival. (Western News file photo)

Tom Rigney and Flambeau, a favourite at the Pentastic Hot Jazz Festival, will be back for the 25th presentation of the festival. (Western News file photo)

Penticton’s Pentastic Jazz Festival is back with a new western twang

The festival kicks off on Sept. 8, with a free outreach concert at 2 p.m.

September 8, marks the start of the 25th Pentastic Jazz and Music Festival in Penticton.

Though the festival officially kicked off 27 years ago, 2023 will mark the 25th presentation of bands after a hiatus between 2020 and 2021.

“We’re very happy and proud to still be here, 27 years after we started,” said festival president Michael Campbell.

This year’s festival marks the continued success of an initiative that started as a way of extending the tourist season in the city just a little longer.

“We noticed on Labour Day people always turned the lights off and started to close for winter, and my wife said ‘Why don’t we come up with something to add just one week to the season,’” said Campbell. “The rest is history.”

The festival will run over three days, from September 8 to 10. It all kicks off with a free outreach concert at Princess Margaret High School on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to get a taste for the festival at the free outreach concert before heading down to main show.

The festival also puts on a free gospel service on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m.

The whole show wouldn’t be able to happen without the army of over a hundred volunteers who work as ‘ambassadors of good will’ for the festival.

From the high-energy Zydeco-Cajun style of music to Rockabilly, New Orleans Dixie, to Big Band, the festival is introducing a new genre to the mix this year after they changed things up a little in 2022.

“We changed our name to the Pentastic Hot Jazz and Musical festival because that opened up the doors to let separate types of music in,” said Campbell.

The main new addition this year is Western Swing, which will be represented by artist Carolyn Martin and her band.

Many of the other bands are returning favourites, and that has been a feature of the festival since the start.

“Part of the way we hire bands is looking at our exit surveys and inviting back the top bands,” said Campbell. “Then we go and find some more so we have new blood in.”

The festival brings in people from across Canada and the United States.

READ MORE: A ‘Pentastic’ weekend as thousands enjoy South Okanagan jazz festival

The bands announced so far include:

• Memphis Speed Kings

• Dave Bennett Quartet

• Tom Rigney & Flambeau

• GROOVUS-(Holland, Coots and Pikel)

• Professor Cunningham and the Old School

• Carolyn Martin’s Western Swing Band

• Tom Hook and The Hounds

• South Okanagan Big Band

For more information, visit the festival’s website at www.pentasticjazz.ca.

Ticket holders can also enjoy a free shuttle service between the festivals various venues, with pick up and drop offs at the concert sites.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Conversation key to curbing overdose deaths: Vernon councillor
Next story
Air quality statement in place for majority of Okanagan due to smoky skies

Just Posted

Santa Claus (Rod Mallett, at rear) led more than 100 bikes and riders on the 34th annual Santas Anonymous Society North Okanagan Motorcycle Toy Run Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Kal Lake Lookout. The event this year was held in memory of Mallett’s wife, Judy, a founding society member who died in 2020. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Riders rev support for Toy Run from Vernon to Lumby

A GI outbreak is being monitored at the Lake Country Lodge and Manor. (Google image)
Lake Country wildfire evacuee thankful

The Whitevalley Community Resource Centre has launched a trishaw program in which volunteer pilots take seniors for a ride around town on a three-wheeled bicycle. The program kicked off in August 2023. (Jerry Mason photo)
Lumby seniors given gift of mobility as trishaw rides launch

More than 40 people gathered at the Vernon cenotaph to form a talking circle on International Overdose Awareness Day. People in the circle took turns saying the names of lost loved ones, reading statements or initiating a moment of silence Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Conversation key to curbing overdose deaths: Vernon councillor