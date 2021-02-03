Penticton RCMP continue to be among the busiest in the province. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)

Penticton RCMP continue to be among the busiest in the province. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)

Penticton’s RCMP caseload ‘unsustainable,’ says Superintendent

Officers getting burned out with case loads that are double the B.C. average

Despite reported crime numbers going down, Penticton’s RCMP officers are dealing with 170 cases per officer.

“That caseload is unsustainable,” said Supt. Brian Hunter to Penticton’s council on Feb. 2. The superintendent of the Penticton RCMP detachment was on hand to present the fourth quarterly report for 2020.

“I can tell you, our members are getting burned out with the caseload, they’re stressed, and they’re also very frustrated.”

Previously reported by the Western News, in 2018 the provincial average was 59 cases per officer, while Penticton officers had an average of 113 cases.

The caseload average across the province was expected to increase in 2019, due to updates in how the statistics are measured, and the provincial average for municipalities over 15,000 population rose to 71.

Penticton rose to 170 cases per officer, 139 per cent higher than the provincial average.

Hunter also provided historical numbers for comparison, starting in 2014 when Penticton was 22 per cent higher than the provincial average, in 2015 the city was 51 per cent higher, in 2016 it was 58 per cent higher, in 2017 it was 80 per cent higher, and in 2018 it was 92 per cent higher.

The averages provincially for those years were 63, 63, 62, 59, 59 and 71 from 2014 to 2019, where Penticton continued to climb.

“This is not a time for us to be cheering that we’re down nine per cent. It’s better than being up, but we’ve a long way to go,” said Hunter. “We haven’t started slacking off over those years, the members are working their butts off.

“We want to solve those crimes and help the public, but we’re going from call to call to call to call. “

On busy shifts, the RCMP are unable to respond to every call that comes in, and calls that come in are prioritized.

“Just yesterday, one of our members was out on patrol, noticed a crime vehicle from a previous event, the person was passed out behind the wheel. We surrounded the vehicle with police cars, and the moment we woke the person up they had no interest in being apprehended, they rammed the police car, injured one of members, and we were able to arrest them and they had a sawn-off shotgun next to them. When we’re dealing with those files, and there are other files of low priority, we can’t get to them.”

One of the projects to address the ongoing high caseload started up in January, with a prolific offender task force. That force currently is awaiting additional officers, and is staffed with a single corporal and the detachment’s crime analyst alongside community partners such as members of the probation and corrections departments.

“The ultimate goal is to get these people the help that they need to get out of the recidivism and the revolving door,” said Hunter. “In my experience, not everyone wants that, so we’re going to hold these people to account as best we can, they’ll be identified as prolific offenders, they’ll be served documents, and the courts will know, and they’ll be addressed as a prolific offender before the court.”

By identifying the individuals as a prolific offender, Hunter hopes that will make a difference for the judiciary’s ability to deal out a longer sentence.

Council approved in their 2021 budget funding for two additional officers, which Hunter hopes to see arrive part way through the year.

“If everything worked out in a magical way, we could have those by the summer, but I haven’t seen magic in a while,” said Hunter.

The local RCMP are also working with Interior Health to address calls within the community regarding addictions and mental health issues.

“We have a lot of vulnerable people that live in our community that are part of our calls for service,” said Hunter. “The ultimate solution of what we need in this community is rehabilitation and treatment.”

It is those people who live in Penticton, who are dealing with mental health issues, or addictions or combinations of the two that are where Hunter sees a need to focus community attention.

“We have a lot of people in our community who are suffering, and I say suffering, from addiction and mental health issues,” said Hunter. “This is a medical crisis, these folks need help. They honestly don’t belong in jail. They need help. I’ve been through Compass Court, I’ve been through Burdock House, I went through Victory Church, and there are a lot of people who need help. It’s where the effort and money needs to go.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sophie the pot-gobbling puppy’s problems put in the past
Next story
Vernon school vandalized with satanic symbols, swears

Just Posted

An uninsured ‘L’ driver blew a ‘fail’ at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issued a 90-day IRP and 30-day impound along with several tickets. Police took to social media to remind motorists to report erratic driving behaviour as impaired driving can occur at anytime of the day. (RCMP - Facebook)
Rough morning for impaired uninsured ‘L’ driver in Vernon

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP issue fines, impound car after driver blows a ‘fail’

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Service members Kevin Rutten and Brady Kyle and police canine Hawkes runs through a Vernon neighbourhood Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon canine cops’ careers ramp up

Police Dog Services called out for 79% of annual calls in last half of 2020

Highway 97A is closed south of Sicamous due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC Image)
Update: driver injured in truck crash which closed Highway 97A near Sicamous

The highway has been closed since the collision before 4 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Gord Wilson is one of the artists featured in the second part of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre's Focus online series Feb. 4-7. (VDPAC photo)
Okanagan artists focus of online show viewed worldwide

Series debuted to more than 1,200 viewers, episode 2 coming up

(Photo: Hal Brindley/Dreamstime)
Bylaw helps solve Enderby farmers’ coyote conundrum

The Smith family was previously stuck between coyotes threatening livestock and noise complaints

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

People looking at Apex’s webcams did a double take when the video showed what appeared to be a skier upside down in the snow beside the chairlift. (Facebook / Apex Mountain Resort)
Apex dummy goes powder snorkeling

People saw the downed ‘skier’ on the mountain’s webcams, weren’t sure if it was a prank - it is

Salmon Arm’s Maureen Kennah-Hafstein, who underwent Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery in September 2020 in Vancouver for Parkinson’s, holds her relatively new friend, Jellybean, on Dec. 31, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm woman remains grateful for Parkinson’s surgery over a year later

Although the health ministry has reduced surgery wait times, another surgeon is needed

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

The Chase community is filling up the Kraft Hockeyville rally page in support of the Art Holding Memorial Arena. (Google Maps Image)
Chase and Sicamous in the running for Kraft Hockeyville

Community support, stories needed to win national competition.

Penticton RCMP continue to be among the busiest in the province. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)
Penticton’s RCMP caseload ‘unsustainable,’ says Superintendent

Officers getting burned out with case loads that are double the B.C. average

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Most Read