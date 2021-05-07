People aged 30+ in Summerland, Rutland offered vaccine amid high transmission risk

Interior Health offers residents of Rutland and Summerland aged 30 and up chance at vaccine

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News file)

Interior Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to people aged 30 and up in “high-transmission neighbourhoods” — including Kelowna’s Rutland area and Summerland.

The health authority announced the targeted vaccination effort in the two communities in a Friday afternoon Tweet.

Interior Health chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said during a media availability on Friday (May 7) Rutland was targeted based on its low vaccination rate and high transmission rate.

NEW: Vaccines are available for ppl 30+ living in high-transmission neighbourhoods. You MUST register to be notified & book an appointment. Online registration takes about 2 mins.

Current high-transmission neighbourhoods:

Golden,

Summerland,

Rutland

https://t.co/PGm9gsPrx5 — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) May 7, 2021

People living in those areas can register online or by phone to be notified and book an appointment.

Notifications to book appointments will be sent to all registered residents based on their postal codes in Summerland and Rutland in the coming days.

Currently, B.C.’s age-based rollout is offering the vaccine to people 46 and up but people over 30 can get the Astra Zeneca vaccine at local pharmacies. Participating pharmacies are listed on the BC Pharmacy Association website with details describing how to book through them directly.

Certain small communities, including Revelstoke, Enderby and Golden, have had vaccinations opened up to people over 18.

READ MORE: Revelstoke is leading B.C.’s interior on vaccinations: Interior Health

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus