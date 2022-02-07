People Place receives kind donation in Vernon

Kindness meters were installed in downtown Vernon in 2016 to raise money for organizations that assist with those in need. (Morning Star file)

The People Place Society has been rewarded with kindness from the City of Vernon and its residents.

The society will receive $318.91, the 2021 revenues collected from Vernon’s Kindness Meters in the downtown core, as motioned by Coun. Kari Gares.

“They do offer significant services to the general population,” said Gares. “We are about to head into tax time and they do offer some free tax services and so having these funds, as small as they may be, they are probably extremely grateful for the cost they can receive.”

Gares’ motion was carried unanimously, though Coun. Akbal Mund excused himself from the discussions and vote, declaring a conflict interest as he sits on the board on one of the organizations considered for the funds.

Council had five organizations to choose from in 2021.

Mayor Victor Cumming matched the donation.

The People Place provides social service agencies a safe location to offer counselling and support services to persons who require help, especially for those with low income.

Kindness Meters were approved in downtown in June 2016 with funds collected from the meters going to local organizations that provide assistance and food services to those in need in the community.

Meter donations have dwindled since the first year they were installed. A total of $1,863.82 was collected in 2016 and given to the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Other organizations receiving funds over the years include North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society, Vernon Community Dental Access Centre, Upper Room Mission, and the Archway Society for Domestic Peace.

