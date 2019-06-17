File photo courtesy of WildSafeBC/J. Couperus

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Wildlife conservation groups in the Elk Valley are encouraging individuals to be smarter while enjoying the outdoors, following a report of people throwing food at a bear over the weekend.

An individual in Mount Fernie Provincial Park reportedly tried to intervene but was told by the group to mind his own business. He then contacted conservation officers through the RAPP line, who attended the scene but found no trace of the animal. It was believed to be a two-year-old black bear.

WildSafeBC reminded residents in a release that it is an offence to feed wildlife in B.C.

“Bottom line is, it’s unbelievable in this day and age that people are going up to bears, approaching and throwing food at it; it’s just ridiculous,” said WildSafeBC Community Coordinator, Kathy Murray.

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation, they lose the fear of people, no longer behave like wild bears and often end up in conflict with people,” she further explained in a release.

Look back: Notices, warnings issued after bear destroyed in Fernie

Mt. Fernie Provincial Park campground was sold out over the weekend, and two groups of campers were evicted for leaving food out.

Anyone who witnesses something like this in a park is encouraged to contact park staff immediately, and call the Conservation Officer Hotline on 1-877-952-7277.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: South Okanagan fire in mop up mode at Greenwood Forest Products

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo pleased with program

Sixth annual largest indoor show in Vernon runs July 27 and 28 at Kal Tire Place

North Okanagan car club annual show a huge hit with spectators

People didn’t mind the hot weather as they admired all kinds of vintage vehicles at 25th annual show

North Okanagan mayor’s win benefits school lunch programs

Christine Fraser of Spallumcheen won $1,500 in SILGA draw, which goes to not-for-profit programs

Vernon Vipers name Connor Marritt captain

Takes over from graduating veteran, and fellow Okanagan native, Jagger Williamson

Vernon pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

VIDEO: Horseback riding helps North Okanagan residents with special needs

North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association needs more volunteers to continue offering sessions

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Update: South Okanagan fire in mop up mode at Greenwood Forest Products

An employee said as he was coming in for his shift at around 4:39 a.m. he heard a loud explosion

Thunderstorm leaves small fire in the Shuswap in its wake

Wildfire crews are also fighting a small fire near Kamloops

South Okanagan pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioid treatment drugs

B.C. College of Pharmacists alleges Sunrise Pharmacy dispensed treatment drugs against rules

Police seek two suspects and car after stabbing in Kelowna

The stabbing took place on Friday evening on Wilson Avenue. It sent one man to hospital.

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Most Read