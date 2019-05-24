IN PENTICTON Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, was at Time Winery in Penticton on Friday. The next Canadian federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

The leader of the People’s Party of Canada was in Penticton on Friday to meet with the community in advance of this fall’s federal election.

Meeting with supporters at Time Winery, Bernier said the biggest issue facing Canadians is improving inter-provincial trade and removing barriers between provinces.

“We need a government that will do the reforms that need to be done that will be good for British Columbia and the rest of Canada,” he said. “We need a free trade agreement based on mutual recognition.”

READ ALSO: Bernier says abortion, gender identity not on People’s Party of Canada platform

Bernier, 55, also wants to see improved international trade agreements and a balanced budget at the federal level.

He has pledged that if his party forms the next government, he will balance the budget within two years.

He said this timeline is achievable if a government is willing to take the necessary steps to address federal spending.

Bernier was elected as the Conservative Member of Parliament for the Quebec riding of Beauce in January, 2006 and has been re-elected to that riding in subsequent elections.

READ ALSO: Maxime Bernier slams supply management in B.C. dairy country

In August, 2018, left the Conservative Party of Canada to sit as an independent and announced the launch of the People’s Party of Canada.

The party now has more than 40,000 members across Canada.

The next federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2019.

