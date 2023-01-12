(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

UPDATE: Pepper spray incident at Kelowna mall shuts down food court, again

The incident occured at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses at the shopping centre alleged the incident involved two teens, both of which fled from the scene after the pepper spray was discharged.

____

The food court at Orchard Park Shopping Centre has reportedly been evacuated following a pepper spray incident.

According to a witness, the food court was shut down at about 3:30 p.m., Thursday after someone allegedly discharged pepper spray in the building.

This is the second time the shopping centre has been the target of such an event, a similar incident was reported on Boxing Day in the food court.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. A witness said there was a strong noxious odour coming from the area.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Pepper spray incident at Orchard Park Mall. (Kenny Tai)

Pepper spray incident at Orchard Park Mall. (Kenny Tai)

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties pay tribute to Nelson officer who died in avalanche

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Provinces look to cleanse storerooms of expired hand sanitizer sent by Ottawa

Just Posted

A Vernon woman is suing the Funtastic Sports Society and the City of Enderby after she suffered a broken ankle in the slo-pitch tournament on July 1, 2022. (Funtastic Sports Society/Facebook file photo)
Vernon woman sues Funtastic, Enderby after breaking ankle in slo-pitch tournament

The Fulton Maroons (grey) and Summerland Rockets will be joined by the Vernon Panthers, Kalamalka Lakers and four other schools for the 23rd annual Corporate Classic senior boys basketball tournament at Fulton Secondary, which tips off today, Thursday, Jan. 12. (Morning Star - file photo)
Corporate Classic senior boys hoops tourney returns to Vernon

Army, Navy and Airforce Unit No. 5 Vernon president Erwin Ruf (centre), and Ladies Auxiliary members Jennifer Pace (front, left) and Fern Dupont hand over donations to (back, from left) Karen Waldal, Community Dental Access Centre; Claire Wilkins, Teens Count Too; Lt. (N) Carolynn Dufresne, 63 Kalamalka Sea Cadets; Cassandra Schwarz, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation; Lyle Duffield, North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers Association; and Kevin Rothwell and Lisa Matthews, North Okanagan Hospice Society. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon veterans group helps ‘meat’ needs for local charities

The Strathcona Cup, a competition between Canadian and Scottish men’s curlers, has been played every five years since 1903. The latest installment will feature games in Vernon Jan. 17 and Kelowna Jan. 18. (stratchonacup.ca)
Okanagan curlers tangle with Scots