UPDATE: Pepper spray incident at Kelowna mall shuts down food court, again

The incident occured at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses at the shopping centre alleged the incident involved two teens, both of which fled from the scene after the pepper spray was discharged.

The food court at Orchard Park Shopping Centre has reportedly been evacuated following a pepper spray incident.

According to a witness, the food court was shut down at about 3:30 p.m., Thursday after someone allegedly discharged pepper spray in the building.

This is the second time the shopping centre has been the target of such an event, a similar incident was reported on Boxing Day in the food court.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. A witness said there was a strong noxious odour coming from the area.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Pepper spray incident at Orchard Park Mall. (Kenny Tai)

Breaking NewsKelowna