Perfect timing for Baby Georgia, New Year’s baby born at Salmon Arm’s hospital

Baby Georgia rests after her birth at Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm at 9:28 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023. She is the hospital’s 2023 New Year’s Baby. (Photo contributed)

Little Georgia made her appearance a bit earlier than expected, but just in time to be the first baby born in 2023 at Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm.

Georgia was born Monday, Jan. 2 at 9:28 p.m. to parents Jen Morley and Garick Gray. She is a sibling to Harper, who is four-and-a-half and thrilled to be a big sister to wee Georgia.

Mom Jen explained her baby was due on Jan. 10, but then Jen got sick with a cold and ended up with a fever, headache and other symptoms. Because of the baby, she came to the hospital to be checked.

Jen’s heart rate was up as was the baby’s, so the hospital gave her intravenous fluids for about an hour. Although their heart rates dropped, medical staff were considering inducing her the next day to stay on top of the situation.

“None of us felt great trying to birth naturally if I wasn’t breathing well.”

So they decided on an immediate Cesarean section as it seemed to be the safest route for both her and her baby.

“It went so good,” said Jen. “We had an amazing crew here with the staff. Every single one of them was great.”

One of the nurses in the operating room brought handmade swaddle blankets for Georgia.

“She was so sweet,” Jen said of the nurse.

Georgia was a healthy 8 lbs 2 ozs when born.

“She’s doing awesome. She’s very content, an easy baby; she likes to drink milk, cuddle and sleep.”

Harper came to meet Georgia the morning after Georgia was born and was ecstatic, Jen said.

“She said she’s going to crawl into her crib at night and cuddle her. She said she’ll help with the diapers, just not the poopy ones,” Jen laughed. “She’s going to be a good little helper.”

Jen and the baby will stay in hospital one more night, until Jan. 4, just to make sure everything is okay.

The family has lived in Salmon Arm for a while, but moved to Blind Bay about two months ago.

Georgia’s second name is Rose, which Jen said is significant in Garick’s family history.

As for the name Georgia, “I just loved it, no reason for it.”

Jen said she is feeling good after the surgery.

“Sore and tired, but that’s to be expected. It probably will feel like a long recovery, but it will all be worth it.”

Baby Georgia relaxes with Mom Jen Morley following her birth at Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo contributed)