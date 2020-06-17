Permissive tax exemption applications are available online and for pickup at the City of Vernon for new and returning groups. (file photo)

Permissive tax exemption applications available for Vernon groups

Tax break offered to non-profits, places of worship and volunteer groups contributing to community’s well-being

Permissive tax exemption applications are available at City Hall for new and returning volunteer groups, non-profit organizations and more.

The permissive tax exemptions provide a reduction in property taxation as recognition of the value volunteers, volunteer groups and agencies add to the social, cultural, educational and physical well-being of the city of Vernon.

Non-profit organizations and places of worship may apply as long as the property meets the criteria established by council policy.

Eligibility for exemption for other non-profit organizations is based on the principal use of the property. A property would be eligible if the applicant is the registered owner of the property or a tenant under a lease required to pay city taxes directly; is a registered non-profit society registered in B.C.; and provides a service supporting the well-being of the community, among other criteria, including:

  • Uses the property primarily for a purpose covered by Section 224 of the Community Charter;
  • Primarily serves the residents of Greater Vernon;
  • Has its membership to the Society open to any resident of Greater Vernon;
  • Provides a service supporting the social, spiritual, cultural, educational or physical well-being of the community;
  • Provides a copy of its most recent certified financial statements to the City, and a budget for the current year to demonstrate sound financial management; and
  • The application for Permissive Tax Exemption is submitted within the June 1 – July 15 intake period.

Applications are available on the City’s website at vernon.ca/propertytaxes or for pick up at City Hall (3400 30 Street). For more information, call 250-550-3560.

Applications must be submitted on the prescribed application form no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

