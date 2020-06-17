Permissive tax exemption applications available for Vernon groups

Permissive tax exemption applications are available at City Hall for new and returning volunteer groups, non-profit organizations and more.
The permissive tax exemptions provide a reduction in property taxation as recognition of the value volunteers, volunteer groups and agencies add to the social, cultural, educational and physical well-being of the city of Vernon.
Non-profit organizations and places of worship may apply as long as the property meets the criteria established by council policy.
Eligibility for exemption for other non-profit organizations is based on the principal use of the property. A property would be eligible if the applicant is the registered owner of the property or a tenant under a lease required to pay city taxes directly; is a registered non-profit society registered in B.C.; and provides a service supporting the well-being of the community, among other criteria, including:
- Uses the property primarily for a purpose covered by Section 224 of the Community Charter;
- Primarily serves the residents of Greater Vernon;
- Has its membership to the Society open to any resident of Greater Vernon;
- Provides a service supporting the social, spiritual, cultural, educational or physical well-being of the community;
- Provides a copy of its most recent certified financial statements to the City, and a budget for the current year to demonstrate sound financial management; and
- The application for Permissive Tax Exemption is submitted within the June 1 – July 15 intake period.
Applications are available on the City’s website at vernon.ca/propertytaxes or for pick up at City Hall (3400 30 Street). For more information, call 250-550-3560.
Applications must be submitted on the prescribed application form no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.