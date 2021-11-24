Drive BC has reported a vehicle incident north of Quesnel, near Olson Road. (Google Maps)

Drive BC has reported a vehicle incident north of Quesnel, near Olson Road. (Google Maps)

Person dies after semi and pickup collide on Highway 97 north of Quesnel

The highway near Olson Road is closed while investigators work to determine the cause

One person is dead after a semi-truck and pickup collided north of Quesnel in the early afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The BC Highway patrol is investigating the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, while the driver of the semi suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A BC Highway Patrol news release notes Highway 97 will be closed while the scene is investigated. At 3 p.m. the Drive BC website said the highway was open to single alternating traffic.

“The cause of the collision is not known at this time and nothing has been ruled out. Road and weather conditions are reportedly challenging in the area,” the release reads.

It snowed in Quesnel all morning on Nov. 24.

Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said the driving conditions in the area are awful in a phone call from the scene of the crash.

“Roads are extremely icy, covered in snow, with windy and whiteout conditions,” he said.

Weseen said a southbound transport truck had the trailer jackknife as it was climbing a hill, and a northbound pickup truck hit the trailer of the truck.

“We’re asking people to slow down in the area, we still have emergency crews on scene,” he said.

“(The crash) is at the bottom of a hill, so we’re trying to keep people from flying down the hill here and causing another collision.”

Weseen urged motorists to drive to the conditions.

“Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Prince George at 250-649-4004 and reference file 2021-807,” the news release reads.

READ MORE: RCMP, ICBC reminding Quesnel drivers to slow down for school zones

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 97Quesnel

Previous story
B.C. reviewing municipal flood responsibility following devastating storms
Next story
B.C. records 9 more deaths, 322 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday

Just Posted

From left: Jim Cotter, Grant Olsen, Andrew Nerpin and Trevor Miyahara. This curling team from Vernon won the first-ever Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic, which was held at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre from Nov. 17 to 19, 2021. (Doug Murray image)
’Competition at an extremely high level’: Vernon team wins Curl BC event in Salmon Arm

Princeton is experiencing an outpouring of support, with businesses and private residents delivering hot meals to those in need, taking in their neighbours who are evacuated, and industry is stepping forward. Weyerhaeuser Mill has provided equipment for clean up and Copper Mountain Mine supplied materials to shore up the banks of the Tulameen. Th mine also trucked in space heaters and blankets, which they are distributing for free, and it's also hosted free BBQ's, in Veteran's Square, over the past two days, while giving away bottled water. Photo Andrea DeMeer Nov.18.
Vernon credit union backs Red Cross flood relief efforts in B.C.

Dot, In Kelowna, is just one of the bunnies needing a foster home in the Okanagan. (BC SPCA photo)
SPCA ‘hopping’ to find rabbit foster homes in Vernon

Columnist and physiotherapist Cheryl Witter from Spine and Sports Physical Therapy and Massage Therapy (right) works on one of her first long-haul COVID-19 patients, Tamsen White. (Dawn Doyle photo)
COLUMN: Vernon physiotherapist assists with post-COVID-19 rehab