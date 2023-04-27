Kelowna RCMP close Enterprise Way after serious collision involving pedestrian

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road early Thursday morning.
Personal items were strewn across the road following the collision at about 3 a.m.
Police have closed a section of Enterprise while on scene to investigate.
Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that the area is likely to be closed to traffic for the rest of the day.
Police tape can be seen by a Capital News reporter at the crosswalk at 2495 Enterprise.
More to come.
@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.