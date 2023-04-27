(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP close Enterprise Way after serious collision involving pedestrian

Enterprise Way closed at Leckie Road

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road early Thursday morning.

Personal items were strewn across the road following the collision at about 3 a.m.

Police have closed a section of Enterprise while on scene to investigate.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that the area is likely to be closed to traffic for the rest of the day.

Police tape can be seen by a Capital News reporter at the crosswalk at 2495 Enterprise.

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

More to come.

READ MORE: Work at intersection of Butt Rd and Old Okanagan Hwy to cause delays in West Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar accidentCity of KelownaRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Simulated oil spill off B.C. coast tests marine response

Just Posted

Dr. Dalia Gottlieb-Tanaka (right) donated several pieces of artwork with special memories to hang on the walls of one of her favourite spots, Raku Rice and Noodle Bar, in downtown Vernon, approved with delight by restaurant co-owner Masako Manton. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon seniors’ art with special memories finds a home

Caravan Farm Theatre’s artistic director Estelle Shook says the theatre is “focused on bringing the community together” as the 2023 schedule has been announced. (File photo)
North Okanagan farm theatre acts on bringing community together

Fortis BC will be working at the intersection of Butt Road and Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna on April 27. (City of West Kelowna)
Work at intersection of Butt Rd and Old Okanagan Hwy to cause delays in West Kelowna

Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17, 2021. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)
Morning Start: Living where you’re born