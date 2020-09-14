One person was injured after a golf cart rollover incident at Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort Sunday, Sept. 13. (File photo)

Person sent to hospital after golf cart rollover at Vernon course

Incident happened at Predator Ridge’s The Ridge course Sunday, Sept. 13

One person was taken to hospital Sunday, Sept. 13, following a report of a motor-vehicle accident at Predator Ridge Resort.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Ambulance personnel were called to the scene where they discovered a golf cart and its occupant had rolled down an embankment on one of the back-nine holes of The Ridge course.

“Staff members from the golf course helped the firefighters and BC Ambulance Service gain access to the scene,” said Christy Poirier, City of Vernon communications and grant manager.

One person was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with suspected injuries to the hand and a shoulder abrasion.

Poirier said no further information was available on the incident.

