Nanaimo Fire Rescue and RCMP investigate Friday after an explosion and fire, reportedly from a firework in a tent at Discontent City. One man is in hospital, reportedly with serious burns, say first responders. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Person suffers burns after explosion, fire at B.C. homeless camp

Fireworks reportedly ignited inside tent early Friday morning in Nanaimo

Nanaimo Fire Rescue and RCMP are investigating after a man was reportedly injured in an explosion and fire at Discontent City homeless camp.

The incident happened early Friday morning, Aug. 31, and Nanaimo Fire Rescue fire prevention officers and police are following up with an investigation today.

“Yes, we had a call there and are investigating it this morning,” Karen Fry, Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief, said in an e-mail. “Initial reports are that there was an explosion from reported fireworks inside a tent last night that burned an individual to his feet and legs.”

First responders at the scene reported that the injuries were serious.

