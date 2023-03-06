Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Pet dies in Oliver house fire

The home on Road 18 was heavily damaged

One pet died in a fire that badly damaged a home in Oliver Sunday.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, the Oliver Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a home on Road 18.

Heavy smoke was showing when fire crews first arrived. The occupants of the home got out safely, said Oliver FD, but sadly a pet did not.

Firefighters were able to vent the smoke from the home and gain entry to extinguish the fire. Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half working on knocking down the fire and checking for extensions to other areas.

A fire watch crew stayed at the home until 10 p.m.

According to Oliver Fire, the home suffered heavy smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire isn’t known at this time.

READ MORE: Public safety action plan coming to Penticton council

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

House fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ottawa will pay for repairs to Navy’s new Arctic ships due to expired warranty
Next story
Watchdog reprimands logging company for large clearcut near Kootenay community

Just Posted

Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller will be headlining on Saturday night (Canada Day) the Funtastic A&W Music Festival (File Photo)
Funtastic announces Vernon music festival lineup

United Way B.C. works with partners and organizations to identify food insecurities in small towns, rural, remote and Indigenous communities, and city neighbourhoods, with the goal of building a sustainable food security system that meets the needs in each region. On Monday, March 6, the non-profit launched a new mobile app to help meet those needs. The North Okanagan is one of three areas selected provincewide for the launch of Food Link. (United Way B.C. file photo)
United Way launches Food Link app in North Okanagan

An impaired driver collided with a power pole and fire hydrant shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, March 5. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Impaired driver crashes into Vernon fire hydrant and power pole

The purchase of a business licence is the first transaction in Armstrong's new city hall, which officially opened at 3535 Bridge Street Wednesday, March 1, at 8:30 a.m. (Facebook photo)
Armstrong to hike taxes 7%