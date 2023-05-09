Jordan Peterson. (Facebook)

Jordan Peterson. (Facebook)

Petition in support of Jordan Peterson’s Kelowna tour stop

‘Free speech is one of the most important pillars of democracy’

There is now an online petition asking Kelowna council to support Jordan Peterson’s stop in the city on May 26 as part of his Beyond Order tour.

“Free speech is one of the most important pillars of democracy,” reads the petition started by Ryan Patterson.

”It is the fundamental right of every individual to express their thoughts, ideas, and beliefs without any fear of persecution or punishment.”

The petition comes a day after another called on Mayor Tom Dyas and council to cancel Peterson’s appearance.

READ MORE: Petition seeks to cancel Kelowna tour stop by controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson

In supporting Peterson, the latest petition claims his message about the importance of free speech is particularly relevant today.

“In an era where cancel culture is rampant, it is increasingly challenging to express one’s opinion without fear of retribution.

If you support the freedom to discuss and debate, and think without blaming or chastising others, then why not support Jordan Peterson or anyone who wants to speak in public in Kelowna.”

The petition can be found at change.org.

There are two protests being organized against Peterson’s event. One is planned for May 19 at city hall, and the other is May 26 at Prospera Place.

Capital News has reached out to the City of Kelowna and GSL Group, which operates Prospera Place, for comment and has received the following emailed statement from the city:

“Prospera Place is operated by GSL Group of Vancouver. The City of Kelowna does not regulate what performers the company chooses to bring into the arena.”

GLS Group has yet to respond.

