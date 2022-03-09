Robbery suspect from Feb. 28 (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Robbery suspect from Feb. 28 (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Petro-Can in Kelowna robbed again for cigarettes

RCMP are looking into whether or not there may be a connection between these robberies

The Petro-Can gas station at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street has been robbed for the second time in just under a month.

Kelowna RCMP says the suspect walked into the store around 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 28, robbed it of cigarettes, and then ran away.

“The suspect is described as being six feet tall, with a slender build, wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with what appears to be white spatter on the front, beige work pants, tan work boots, work gloves, and a green mask,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer, Kelowna RCMP.

Police did not say if the suspect had a weapon.

RCMP was called to the same Petro-Can station around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 3, after a man allegedly threatened an employee with a knife and then stole cigarettes.

The suspect in that robbery was described as Caucasian, in his 30’s, with brown eyes. He was wearing a grey jacket, brown pants, green gloves, and a green mask.

Investigators are looking into whether or not there may be a connection between these robberies.

Anyone with any information about either of these incidents is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 250-762-3300, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip on the Crimestoppers website.

