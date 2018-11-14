Phone audit to evaluate Vernon Morning Star circulation

It’s part of a regional circulation survey for Black Press.

An effort to evaluate how thoroughly the Vernon Morning Star is reaching its readers is to be the subject of an automated telephone audit in the coming weeks.

While the calls will be coming from a U.S.-based phone number, Morning Star circulation manager Tammy Stelmachowich said she wants to assure residents that the survey of Vernon-area households is not spam.

“These are legitimate phone calls,” Stelmachowich said.

“It’s part of our continuing way of making sure our papers are getting out. It’s quality control.”

Alliance for Audited Media — a non-profit, member-based organization that provides independently verified data and information services — is to conduct the audit between Dec. 12 and Dec. 14, reaching out to approximately 10 per cent of households in the Morning Star’s circulation area.

Respondents will be asked if they regularly receive a free copy of the Morning Star; those who don’t will be asked if they or someone in their household have ever asked that delivery be stopped.

“Live” follow-up calls will be made to households where there is no answer or a hang-up.

Stelmachowich said anyone with concerns may contact her at 250-550-7901 for more information.

Most Read