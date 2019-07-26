Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Manitoba RCMP, along with other police forces from across the country, are in Gillam, Man., on July 26, 2019 where they continue their hunt for wanted fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, both from Port Alberni, in connection to three killings in northern B.C. (Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)

A photo circulating online of a man that looks strikingly similar to B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod is not the alleged killer, Manitoba RCMP have confirmed.

The photo, which is a screenshot of a Snapchat sent sometime Thursday, has spread rapidly across social media. It shows a young man holding a copy of the Winnipeg Sun with large images of suspected killers McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

The two Port Alberni men are wanted in connection to the killing of Vancouver’s Leonard Dyck, whose body was found at a Highway 37 pullout near Dease Lake on July 19, and in connection to the July 15 shooting deaths of tourist couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler along the Alaska Highway in northern B.C.

However, the circulating photo – although bearing an uncanny resemblance to McLeod, is someone else.

UPDATE: @rcmpmb confirm this is NOT Kam McLeod.

“We can confirm that the current photo circulating online of a man posing with the front page of yesterday’s paper IS NOT one of our suspects.” https://t.co/HXeEhWN9o8 — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) July 26, 2019

“We can confirm that the current photo circulating online of a man posing with the front page of yesterday’s paper IS NOT one of our suspects,” Manitoba RCMP said in a tweet on Friday morning.

“Our officers are working diligently to find these suspects and we will release updates as soon as we have concrete, confirmed information to share. We understand many people are experiencing fear and uncertainty over this incident but spreading online rumours doesn’t help.”

A nationwide manhunt is underway for McLeod and Schmegelsky. Investigators believe the pair have been in the remote area of northern Manitoba since Monday, based on reports of two confirmed sightings as well as the discovery of a burned-out SUV driven by the pair.

READ MORE: B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

READ MORE: Port Alberni murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Dozens of police officers from across the country continue to scour through thick bush and swampy conditions surrounding Gillam, Man. Police said Thursday that they had received 80 tips in 48 hours.

Police have warned that the two fugitives may be armed and are considered dangerous. If they are spotted, police are urging the public to not approach them and call 911 immediately.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.